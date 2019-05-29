Log in
Cannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and Renews Research with Yost Group

05/29/2019 | 08:36am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that Company engineers have made a significant breakthrough with the ionization module which is a vital component of the breathalyzer device, where breath samples are ionized prior to entrance into the FAIMS cell. New ion focussing techniques have resulted in a 30% increase in ion current and transmission/signal strength in testing, further increasing instrument sensitivity. The Company also reports that it has been steadily progressing with human breath testing at its Vancouver, BC, based lab with its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) detection device and breath collection unit (“BCU”). Testing and refinement of the BCU over the last 30 days has led to upgrades in flow and CO2 sensor components as well as refinements in breath analysis from various users. Furthermore, engineers are developing an improved detector component for the system and a smaller footprint for the ionization chamber. These upgrades are being made in preparation for a design freeze of the prototype and multi device creation for additional testing. The Company is also preparing new marketing materials of its device for potential pilot users.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has renewed its ongoing research engagement with the Dr. Rick Yost group at the University of Florida (UF). Research at UF is done in parallel with Cannabix research team in Canada and Gainesville to advance complex development of breath testing devices using ion mobility. The Yost Research Group is a world leader and pioneer in the development of FAIMS, and Cannabix and the Yost Research Group are working together to identify THC in ultra low ranges using highly sensitive FAIMS and FAIMS-mass spectrometer systems.  

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects previous usage from days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

We seek Safe Harbor.  

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities.  The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
