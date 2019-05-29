Cannabix Technologies Makes Advances with Marijuana Breathalyzer Development and Renews Research with Yost Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that Company engineers have made a significant breakthrough with the ionization module which is a vital component of the breathalyzer device, where breath samples are ionized prior to entrance into the FAIMS cell. New ion focussing techniques have resulted in a 30% increase in ion current and transmission/signal strength in testing, further increasing instrument sensitivity. The Company also reports that it has been steadily progressing with human breath testing at its Vancouver, BC, based lab with its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) detection device and breath collection unit (“BCU”). Testing and refinement of the BCU over the last 30 days has led to upgrades in flow and CO2 sensor components as well as refinements in breath analysis from various users. Furthermore, engineers are developing an improved detector component for the system and a smaller footprint for the ionization chamber. These upgrades are being made in preparation for a design freeze of the prototype and multi device creation for additional testing. The Company is also preparing new marketing materials of its device for potential pilot users.



The Company is also pleased to report that it has renewed its ongoing research engagement with the Dr. Rick Yost group at the University of Florida (UF). Research at UF is done in parallel with Cannabix research team in Canada and Gainesville to advance complex development of breath testing devices using ion mobility. The Yost Research Group is a world leader and pioneer in the development of FAIMS, and Cannabix and the Yost Research Group are working together to identify THC in ultra low ranges using highly sensitive FAIMS and FAIMS-mass spectrometer systems.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects previous usage from days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

