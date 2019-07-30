Log in
News : Companies
Cannara Biotech to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 1

07/30/2019 | 08:36am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannara Biotech (OTCQB: LOVFF) (CSE: LOVE), based in Montreal, Canada, is focused on the production and sale of premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets, today announced that Lennie Ryer, Cannara Biotech's Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1.

DATE: Thursday, August 1
TIME: 10:30 AM11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1-VIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Q3 results released on July 25, reflecting a strong financial position.
  • Construction of Phase 1, 170,000 square feet, completion by end of the summer.
  • Submission of security evidence package to Health Canada in the coming weeks.
  • Cultivation license for Phase 1 expected by end of the calendar year.  
  • The Company, through its subsidiary, ShopCBD.com, is launching in two weeks a U.S. hemp-based CBD online e-commerce platform, www.shopCBD.com, exclusively for the U.S. market.

About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech (OTCQB: LOVFF) (CSE: LOVE) is building one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in the province of Quebec. Leveraging Quebec's low cost of electricity -the lowest in Canada, Cannara Biotech's facility will produce and sell premium indoor grown cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets. For more information, visit our website: www.cannara.ca

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannara-biotech-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-august-1-300893039.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
