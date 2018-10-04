Log in
Canntab Therapeutics, Extended Release Cannabis Tablets, CEO Clip Video

10/04/2018 | 10:30pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - Jeff Renwick, CEO of Canntab Therapeutics speaks about their proprietary solid cannabis delivery system technology.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/canntab-therapeutics-ceo-clip-90sec/

Canntab Therapeutics is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Oct. 13 — Oct. 14, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Canntab Therapeutics (CSE: PILL)

canntab.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US.  These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com. 

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com 


© Newsfilecorp 2018
