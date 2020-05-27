Canoe Intelligence wins 2020 Financial Services Forum Awards in “One to Watch” and “Transforming the Workforce” categories

New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), a financial technology company on a mission to automate alternative investment operations for institutional investors, capital allocators and asset servicing firms, today announced it has won two Product and Service Innovation Awards given by The Financial Services Forum: “One to Watch” and “Transforming the Workforce.”

This is the second year in a row Canoe has won the Product and Service Innovation “Transforming the Workforce” Award. The awards spotlight the best product and service innovations in the financial services industry based on their ability to deliver tangible benefits for customers and providers, according to The Financial Services Forum.

“Canoe is honored to be recognized by The Financial Services Forum as both a company to watch and an innovative solution and service provider that is transforming the workforce,” said Canoe CEO, Seth Brotman. “We have built technology that is reinventing the way the alternative investment management firms operate, and we’re proud to be acknowledged for our efforts.”

Canoe’s winning entries were announced in May and the awards will be presented at The Financial Services Forum Product and Service Innovation Awards Dinner November 24 at the Guildhall in London. The Financial Services Forum is a membership community of senior marketing leaders in financial services with the goal of improving financial services marketing by delivering knowledge, thought leadership and fresh thinking.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Product and Service Innovation Awards,” said Financial Services Forum Managing Director David Cowan. “We are inspired by the companies that continue to innovate in the financial services industry and wish them all great success.”

The award follows Canoe being named as Most Innovative Client Solution in the Family Wealth Report’s 2020 Awards and the February announcement of its Series A round of financing. Funding participants, many of which are also strategic partners, include Nasdaq Ventures, Hamilton Lane, Portage Partners, Promus Capital and other alternative investment leaders.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence is first-of-its-kind technology that allows allocators to unlock their data. Canoe reimagines operational workflows and enables clients to transform their processes in order to eliminate manual data entry. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe automates the digitization of PDF reporting documents into actionable data and intelligence for institutional investors, allocators, and asset servicing firms. With Canoe, clients refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm, and is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, service providers, family offices, and other allocators. www.canoeintelligence.com

ABOUT THE FINANCIAL SERVICES FORUM

Keeping up-to-date with current trends and changes across marketing and financial services is vital in this fast-moving business environment. The Financial Services Forum gives senior marketing executives, and their teams, access to weekly events and online resources, to keep you informed. We tackle the latest trends affecting our industry, covering all sectors, all marketing disciplines, and any regulatory, societal or technological changes. For more information about The Financial Services Forum, visit https://thefsforum.co.uk/.

Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications for Canoe Intelligence 212-320-8981, ext. 708 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com