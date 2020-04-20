Canon Announces C300 Mark III Cinema Camera and New 25 to 250mm Zoom Lens; Learn More at B&H Photo Video

Pro Video News News: Something to look forward to as Canon Announces its New C300 Mark III Cinema Camera and New 25 to 250mm Zoom Lens with Built-In 1.5x Extender

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Canon: Hang in there, Cinematographers, Producers, and Directors, not to mention anyone else looking for some good news. Just when you need something to look forward to, Canon leads the way with its new Canon C300 Mark III camera in EF mount and new 25-250mm zoom lens. Topping the list of improvements over the C300 Mark II is the new sensor. Canon’s DGO Dual Gain Output Super 35mm sensor provides more than 16 stops of dynamic range, further protecting the highlights, while still seeing deep into the shadows.

Features

Super 35mm Dual Gain Output (DGO) Sensor

4K 120p, 2K Crop 180p HDR

Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC H.264 Codec

EF Lens Mount, DIG!C DV7 Image Processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Face Detection

LM-V2 4.3" LCD Touchscreen Monitor

12G-SDI and 4-Channel Audio Recording

2 x CFast Card Slots, Canon Log2 and 3

Electronic Image Stabilization

Proxy Recording, Anamorphic Lens Support

However, it isn’t just the increased dynamic range that sets this sensor apart from others—the sensor incorporates two separate amplifiers, which together create an HDR image that has excellent saturation, with limited noise degradation. The DIGIC DV 7 Image processor enables internal Cinema RAW Light 4K at up to 120 fps, and still has the horsepower to handle Canon’s powerful Dual Pixel Autofocus. A perfect match to the new Mark III is the 25 to 250 Super 35mm zoom lens. The new lens is available in Canon EF or ARRI PL mount, and it features a removable servo drive. The lens can be used on dramatic, narrative, feature length films, as well as documentaries, and it is suitable for use with a variety of lens controllers, including Canon’s standard broadcast lens controllers.

Highlights

Covers Super 35 Large-Format Cameras

EF Mount, 4K Optical Performance

T2.95 to T3.95 Aperture, 25-250mm Zoom

Canon Electronic Communication

LCD for User Functions and Settings

11-Blade Iris, 16-Bit Metadata Output

10x Zoom, 180° Focus Ring Rotation

Compatible with Servo Lens Controllers

Durable Design, Lightweight at 6.7 lb

More than just a sensor overhaul, the C300 Mark III camera features a lightweight body that has an interchangeable lens mount between Canon EF and PL, and the camera supports a host of attachments that further expand the power and output options of the camera. This makes for a flexible platform that can be adapted to your shooting style, from full-blown studio production, to stripped down for drone use, the modular design allows you to configure the camera precisely as you need without sacrificing image quality. As far as image quality goes, the new 25-250mm zoom lens is designed with Canon’s color science, and it provides a 10x zoom range, with 4K optical performance throughout the range. For a longer reach, it features a built-in 1.5x extender. Available in either EF or PL, the EF mount supports Canon’s electronic communication contacts, while the PL lens sports Cooke /i technology. Two extension cables, a 7.9" and an 11.8" allow for flexibility in configuring the lens to match your set up. In uncertain times, it is good to know that Canon is keeping the whole production picture sharp and in focus.

