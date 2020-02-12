Canon Announces EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera, RF 24-105mm Lens, and SELPHY QX10 Compact Printer; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Canon has released an eclectic mix of new products including the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens, EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera, and SELPHY Qx10 Compact Printer

Destined to populate everyday carry bags, the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens provides impressive coverage while remaining surprisingly lightweight and compact. The ability to capture raindrops on a leaf in one shot and an entire tree in the next without switching lenses will be especially useful for mirrorless photographers working in the field who want to minimize the risk of sensor contamination from dust and dirt in the environment. At nearly half the weight (13.92 oz) and a fraction of the size of its fixed aperture brethren, it travels with ease.

For small, fast-moving subjects, autofocus performs at 0.4x at 0.66'. Leadscrew-type STM keeps AF smooth whether shooting stills or video. You can get even closer using the lens’s Center Macro Focus feature, focusing as close as 0.43' with a magnification of 0.5x. Five stops of Optical Image Stabilization will help keep your images sharp while shooting handheld. Adjustments can be made using Control Ring, which doubles as the focusing ring, and the lens includes Focus Control and Stabilizer switches for quick changes.

Canon’s new entry-level DSLR is aimed at beginners looking to enter the interchangeable lens camera world. A number of features separate the T8i from its predecessor including an all-new DIGIC 8 image processor, 7 fps continuous still shooting, 4K 24p video recording, and vertical video support. A 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor keeps images detail-rich, combining with its new processor to handle a variety of lighting environments, thanks to an ISO range of 100-25600, expandable to 51200. Face Detection, as well as 45-point All Cross-type AF, helps keep subjects in focus. Similarly, a 220,000 Pixel AE sensor and EOS iTR AF work together to maintain image quality.

A 3" vari-angle touch screen LCD is perfect for vloggers and selfie enthusiasts who demand real-time views of what is being captured. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities simplify image sharing and uploading. The T8i is available as body-only or bundled with an 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens.

The QX10 will have you re-thinking what it means to share your photographs. Ultra-portable with a built-in battery, this nearly-pocketable printer creates 2.7" square prints cord-free. By using dye-sub technology, it can output fast-drying prints capable of outliving your smart device by decades. Canon’s SELPHY Photo Layout app allows you to use templates, filters, and stickers to further customize your images. An adhesive backing lets you stick your photos wherever your heart desires whether a scrapbook, locker, or friend’s face. It is available in black, green, pink, and white.

