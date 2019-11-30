Log in
Canon Camera Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best Canon EOS 80D, T6i, T7i & G7X Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

11/30/2019 | 10:21am EST

Check out our list of the top Canon Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on Canon PowerShot G7x, EOS Rebel T6i & T7i and EOS 80D & 5D cameras

Here are the best Canon Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Canon EOS Rebel, EOS 80D and PowerShot G7X by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Canon deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Canon is a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in optical and imaging products. It offers entry-level DSLR cameras like the EOS Rebel T6i that is equipped with 24 megapixels APS-C sensors, EF/EF-S Mount, and three fully-articulated screens.

A more advanced model is the EOS Rebel T7i which comes with a 45-point AF system and HDR mode along with an enhanced maximum ISO setting of 51,200, a feature derived from the high-end EOS 80D. Both high-end digital SLR models are capable of high-speed continuous shooting while being easy to use.

Those in the market for point and shoot , the PowerShot G7X is another popular choice for those who prefer a more compact design.

One of the most popular camera brands is Canon which has a wide product lineup. As an industry leader in photography, Canon offers entry-level point and shoot digital cameras as well as professional-grade SLR models. On Cyber Monday, both amateur and professional photographers can take advantage of the steep discounts being offered on many of Canon’s best-selling cameras at online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

Canon’s most user-friendly DSLR model is the Canon EOS Rebel T7i equipped with a 45-point AF system and HDR movie. The T7i is considered the successor to the highly-lauded Canon EOS Rebel T6i. The Canon EOS 80D is also easy to use and allows high-speed continuous shooting. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III has a microphone port, YouTube live streaming capability and 4K shooting, making them an ideal choice for vlogging. It also features a new imaging processor and a large 1.0-inch CMOS sensor that reduces image noise common in mid to high ISO speeds.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
