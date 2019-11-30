Canon Camera Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best Canon EOS 80D, T6i, T7i & G7X Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Check out our list of the top Canon Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on Canon PowerShot G7x, EOS Rebel T6i & T7i and EOS 80D & 5D cameras

Here are the best Canon Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Canon EOS Rebel, EOS 80D and PowerShot G7X by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Canon deals:

Canon is a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in optical and imaging products.

Canon is a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in optical and imaging products. It offers entry-level DSLR cameras like the EOS Rebel T6i that is equipped with 24 megapixels APS-C sensors, EF/EF-S Mount, and three fully-articulated screens.

A more advanced model is the EOS Rebel T7i which comes with a 45-point AF system and HDR mode along with an enhanced maximum ISO setting of 51,200, a feature derived from the high-end EOS 80D. Both high-end digital SLR models are capable of high-speed continuous shooting while being easy to use.

Those in the market for point and shoot , the PowerShot G7X is another popular choice for those who prefer a more compact design.

Canon’s most user-friendly DSLR model is the Canon EOS Rebel T7i equipped with a 45-point AF system and HDR movie. The T7i is considered the successor to the highly-lauded Canon EOS Rebel T6i. The Canon EOS 80D is also easy to use and allows high-speed continuous shooting. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III has a microphone port, YouTube live streaming capability and 4K shooting, making them an ideal choice for vlogging. It also features a new imaging processor and a large 1.0-inch CMOS sensor that reduces image noise common in mid to high ISO speeds.

