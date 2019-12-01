Canon Medical Expands the Power of AI Across Imaging Modalities

Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Integrated Across CT and MR Systems

Bringing the power of AI to routine imaging, Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), Canon Medical’s Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology, is now being integrated across a broader portfolio of scanners with a wider range of clinical applications across modalities. Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) was trained using vast amounts of high-quality image data, and features a deep learning neural network that can reduce noise and boost signal to quickly deliver sharp, clear and distinct images, further opening doors for advancements in CT and MR.

Marketed in the US by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., this innovative technology is currently cleared on the Aquilion ONE™ / GENESIS Edition and Aquilion Precision™ CT systems, and is pending 510(k) clearance on the Aquilion ONE™ / PRISM Edition and Aquilion™ Prime SP CT systems, as well as the Vantage Galan™ 3T and Vantage™ Orian 1.5T MR systems*. Capabilities include:

High-quality images with the differentiation of true signal from noise through deep learning innovation to match the spatial resolution and low-noise properties of advanced scanning and reconstruction.

Seamless integration into routine practice .

. Preferred image quality over non-AI reconstruction images following a clinical evaluation in MR, and where previously in CT, advanced approaches like MBIR had limited adoption due to perceived artificial texture. (Aquilion™ ONE / GENESIS Edition with Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) image noise appearance is more similar to standard filtered back projection than FiRST.)

“Prior to our Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) technology, a reconstruction algorithm that produced preserved low contrast detectability, preserved spatial resolution, and markedly reduced noise and artifact—without requiring an increase in radiation dose or deterring workflow—was a tool that seemed intangible,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “With the expansion of this unique DLR method across modalities, we’re elevating diagnostic imaging capabilities for our customers by providing new opportunities for advancement and clinical applications.”

Learn more about Canon Medical’s premium CT and MR technology at this year’s RSNA annual meeting in Chicago, December 1 – 6, 2019 (Booth #1933, South Level).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

*Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) MR pending 510(k) clearance on the Vantage Galan 3T and Vantage Orian 1.5T systems. AiCE MR is applicable to neuro and knee imaging.

Aquilion, Celesteion, Vantage Galan, Vantage Orian and Made for life are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems.

