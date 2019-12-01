Canon Medical Introduces Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition Combining Deep Learning Reconstruction and Wide-Area Spectral CT

Empowers Physician with Deep Intelligence to Enable Routine Confident Diagnosis

Combining the power of Canon Medical’s Advanced intelligent Clear IQ Engine (AiCE) with Deep Learning Spectral Reconstruction imaging capabilities, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. introduces the Aquilion™ ONE / PRISM Edition, a spectral CT system designed for deep intelligence. The advanced system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology to maximize conventional and spectral CT capabilities and automated workflows while providing intelligent clinical insights to assist physicians in making more informed decisions across the patient’s care cycle.

The Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition offers opportunity for innovation within medical imaging with the power to illuminate clinical insights and initiate business opportunities designed to improve patient outcomes. Features on this advanced system include:

Advanced intelligent Clear IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) (pending 510(k) clearance): An innovative approach to CT reconstruction that uses deep learning to distinguish true signal from noise to deliver sharp, clear and distinct images at fast speeds. Trained using vast amounts of high-quality image data, AiCE provides enhanced anatomical resolution across the whole body including brain, lung, cardiac and musculoskeletal systems.

(pending 510(k) clearance): An innovative approach to CT reconstruction that uses deep learning to distinguish true signal from noise to deliver sharp, clear and distinct images at fast speeds. Trained using vast amounts of high-quality image data, AiCE provides enhanced anatomical resolution across the whole body including brain, lung, cardiac and musculoskeletal systems. Deep Learning Spectral Imaging (pending 510(k) clearance): Enables physicians to make a more confident diagnosis through Spectral insights. Not only does it harness the temporal benefits of rapid kV switching with patient-specific mA modulation, full field of view acquisition and 16cm of coverage, it combines them with a DLR to deliver excellent energy separation and low-noise properties. The fully integrated end-to-end workflow is easy to use and can be incorporated into routine protocols.

(pending 510(k) clearance): Enables physicians to make a more confident diagnosis through Spectral insights. Not only does it harness the temporal benefits of rapid kV switching with patient-specific mA modulation, full field of view acquisition and 16cm of coverage, it combines them with a DLR to deliver excellent energy separation and low-noise properties. The fully integrated end-to-end workflow is easy to use and can be incorporated into routine protocols. All new CT Fluoroscopy (CTF) Interface: Conduct fast, focused interventional procedures with our new hybrid CTF interface that enables one-person operation thanks to ergonomically designed controls and a versatile touchscreen tablet.

“The intelligent technologies that make up the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition give healthcare providers the clinical confidence they need to reach new heights – from both a clinical and business perspective,” said Erin Angel, managing director, CT Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Canon Medical’s deep learning reconstruction technology is pushing routine diagnostic imaging into the age of AI assisted imaging, revolutionizing patient care by enabling improved diagnostic confidence. We are committed to delivering products that aren’t just a glimpse into the future of imaging - they are the future of imaging.”

