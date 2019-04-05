Canon Medical Launches New Ultrasound Product Line at AIUM 2019

New Aplio a-series Delivers Ultrasound Market Advanced Technology,
Ergonomics and Multipurpose Use at Attainable Price Point
Building on its robust suite of ultrasound offerings, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. today introduces the Aplio a-series, a new
line of ultrasound systems delivering high performance for multiple
clinical uses at an affordable price point. Designed with the imaging,
ergonomics and workflow capabilities of Canon Medical’s premium
ultrasound systems in mind, the Aplio a-series, which includes the a550
and a450, can cover a broad range of clinical areas, from cardiology to
women’s health for routine day-to-day excellence. Features of the
a-series product line include:
-
High-end image quality that seamlessly integrates into workflow
for a wide range of everyday imaging needs, including high-resolution
2D imaging and volumetric ultrasound.
-
Support for sonographers’ health with intuitive controls for
easy operation and stress-free ergonomics for various patient exams
with help from Canon
Medical’s Healthy Sonographer™ Program – a CME accredited training
and web support offering.
-
Wide range of qualitative and quantitative tools thanks to
iSense technology which enables easy operation and more objective,
reproducible results. Advanced applications like iSMI and Differential
Tissue Harmonics, available on the Aplio a550, provide clinicians with
the ability to meet a range of clinical needs.
“Health care providers have been lacking access to an ultrasound
solution that delivers premium features at an affordable price point,”
said Dan Skyba, managing director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The Aplio a-series was designed to meet this
growing need in the marketplace by delivering health care providers a
wide range of applications for everyday use at an attainable price. It’s
the best of both worlds – an economical solution with premium features.”
The Aplio a-series is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative
Imaging tools which puts integrated imaging intelligence at the
center of a patient’s journey. The initiative fuses multiple diagnostic
imaging modalities with leading clinical applications to deliver
holistic, optimized patient information to clinicians at the point of
care.
Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new Aplio a-series ultrasound
systems at this year’s American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
(AIUM) 2019 annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., April 6 – 10, 2019 (Booth
#101).
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif.,
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray
equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic
imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and
clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries
and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster
diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made
for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical
Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and
provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services,
continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.
Aplio, Made for Life are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems Corporation.
