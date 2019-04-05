Log in
Canon Medical Launches New Ultrasound Product Line at AIUM 2019

04/05/2019

New Aplio a-series Delivers Ultrasound Market Advanced Technology, Ergonomics and Multipurpose Use at Attainable Price Point

Building on its robust suite of ultrasound offerings, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. today introduces the Aplio a-series, a new line of ultrasound systems delivering high performance for multiple clinical uses at an affordable price point. Designed with the imaging, ergonomics and workflow capabilities of Canon Medical’s premium ultrasound systems in mind, the Aplio a-series, which includes the a550 and a450, can cover a broad range of clinical areas, from cardiology to women’s health for routine day-to-day excellence. Features of the a-series product line include:

  • High-end image quality that seamlessly integrates into workflow for a wide range of everyday imaging needs, including high-resolution 2D imaging and volumetric ultrasound.
  • Support for sonographers’ health with intuitive controls for easy operation and stress-free ergonomics for various patient exams with help from Canon Medical’s Healthy Sonographer™ Program – a CME accredited training and web support offering.
  • Wide range of qualitative and quantitative tools thanks to iSense technology which enables easy operation and more objective, reproducible results. Advanced applications like iSMI and Differential Tissue Harmonics, available on the Aplio a550, provide clinicians with the ability to meet a range of clinical needs.

“Health care providers have been lacking access to an ultrasound solution that delivers premium features at an affordable price point,” said Dan Skyba, managing director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The Aplio a-series was designed to meet this growing need in the marketplace by delivering health care providers a wide range of applications for everyday use at an attainable price. It’s the best of both worlds – an economical solution with premium features.”

The Aplio a-series is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools which puts integrated imaging intelligence at the center of a patient’s journey. The initiative fuses multiple diagnostic imaging modalities with leading clinical applications to deliver holistic, optimized patient information to clinicians at the point of care.

Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new Aplio a-series ultrasound systems at this year’s American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) 2019 annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., April 6 – 10, 2019 (Booth #101).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.

Aplio, Made for Life are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
