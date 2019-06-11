Canon Medical Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for Its New Line of Interventional Systems – the Alphenix Platform

Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. announces its AlphenixTM
family of interventional angiography systems has received a 2019
Innovative Technology designation from Vizient,
Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement
company in the country.
The designation was based on the recommendations of health care experts
serving on a member-led council who interacted with the product shown at
the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on April 4. The council
determined the technology had the potential to enhance clinical care,
patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations
of health care organizations.
The innovative line of interventional systems delivers images with
greater clarity and precision and combines industry-leading dose
optimization technologies, enhanced workflow and a new set of features
to help clinicians provide patients with safe, accurate and fast imaging.
The Alphenix Biplane and Alphenix Core + systems within the family also
include an all-new Hi-Def Detector (High-Definition Flat Panel Detector)
with the highest image resolution in the market1 to help
clinicians see fine details during complex interventional procedures
such as stent positioning and stent apposition, wire and catheter
navigation through the stent struts, and observation of coil deployment.
“Canon Medical is proud to be recognized for our commitment to
innovation in medical imaging technology through the Alphenix family, a
platform that is redefining what is possible in intervention,” said
Casey Waldo, managing director, Vascular Business Unit, Canon Medical
Systems USA, Inc. “This product line represents an important advancement
in improving clinical care and patient safety by enabling health care
providers to prioritize clinical decisions and patient outcomes through
higher quality imaging.”
“The Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange offers suppliers the
opportunity to demonstrate their products and gain direct feedback from
hundreds of hospital experts who attend the annual event.
Congratulations to Canon Medical on receiving this status, based on the
recommendation of the member council,” said Debbie Archer, Director of
Procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program Leader.
Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical
centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health
delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents
approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative
Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task
forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined
that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of
the competitive bid cycle.
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif.,
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray
equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging
solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound and MR, across the globe. In
line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the
heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical
professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing
to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to
deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised
performance, comfort and safety features.
At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical,
academic and research community. We build relationships based on
transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create
industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For
more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.
1 76μm
