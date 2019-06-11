Canon Medical Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for Its New Line of Interventional Systems – the Alphenix Platform

Designation recognizes products that bring improvements to the health care industry

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. announces its AlphenixTM family of interventional angiography systems has received a 2019 Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The designation was based on the recommendations of health care experts serving on a member-led council who interacted with the product shown at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on April 4. The council determined the technology had the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The innovative line of interventional systems delivers images with greater clarity and precision and combines industry-leading dose optimization technologies, enhanced workflow and a new set of features to help clinicians provide patients with safe, accurate and fast imaging.

The Alphenix Biplane and Alphenix Core + systems within the family also include an all-new Hi-Def Detector (High-Definition Flat Panel Detector) with the highest image resolution in the market1 to help clinicians see fine details during complex interventional procedures such as stent positioning and stent apposition, wire and catheter navigation through the stent struts, and observation of coil deployment.

“Canon Medical is proud to be recognized for our commitment to innovation in medical imaging technology through the Alphenix family, a platform that is redefining what is possible in intervention,” said Casey Waldo, managing director, Vascular Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “This product line represents an important advancement in improving clinical care and patient safety by enabling health care providers to prioritize clinical decisions and patient outcomes through higher quality imaging.”

“The Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange offers suppliers the opportunity to demonstrate their products and gain direct feedback from hundreds of hospital experts who attend the annual event. Congratulations to Canon Medical on receiving this status, based on the recommendation of the member council,” said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program Leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound and MR, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

1 76μm

