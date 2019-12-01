Log in
Canon Medical Unveils New Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution at RSNA 2019

12/01/2019 | 09:31am EST

Gateway Platinum Addresses Vulnerabilities with Multi-Level Solution and Windows 10 Compatibility

With more than 470,000 patient records exposed or stolen in January of 2018[i] alone, cyberattacks, viruses and other malicious threats are a growing challenge for healthcare providers. To help combat these types of attacks, today, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. unveils a new multi-level cybersecurity solution, Gateway Platinum. Canon Medical’s newest approach to cybersecurity includes: cybersecurity protection powered by Barracuda NextGen firewall, remote diagnostic support with InnerVision®Plus (now featuring Windows 10) and Secure VPN to Canon Medical Control Center. The new solution, available to new and existing customers with a service plan, puts healthcare providers at ease with live monitoring, proactive and predictive technologies and 24/7 support from Canon Medical’s cybersecurity risk management team.

Gateway Platinum features three exclusive benefits, including:

  • Cybersecurity protection powered by Barracuda NextGen Firewall: Prevent malware and malicious attacks with a proprietary, NextGen firewall and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS). Get notified in real-time with on-demand reports and network health alerts, a continuous data feed to customer’s security information and event management (SIEM) system, and an alert engine to notify the customer and Canon Risk Management team of attacks.
  • InnerVision® Plus with Windows 10: Increase productivity, boost system availability and isolate your imaging systems from outside threats before data can be damaged or exposed with InnerVision® Plus’ proactive and predictive remote support. Streamline system cleanup, and troubleshoot devices with data analysis capabilities, on-demand system diagnosis, prevention and early detection alerts, and environmental monitoring status including temperature, humidity and helium levels.
  • Secure VPN to Canon Medical Control Center: Get the highest level of protection with Canon Medical’s “always on” secure site-to-site VPN tunnel with multi-factor authentication to Canon Medical Control Center device access. Experience the highest standard of cryptology following industry standards for secure data transfers between site and the Canon Medical Control Center.

“Our customers are faced with keeping patient information secure, while seamlessly sharing critical clinical information across systems and networks – it’s a complex challenge,” said Dominic Smith, vice president, Service Field & Sales at Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “We had these complexities in mind as we designed Gateway Platinum – a sophisticated cybersecurity solution with multiple layers of protection. The new offering gives our customers peace of mind that their systems, network and patient information are secure, and a well-trained risk management team is available to help withstand an attack.”

Learn more about Canon Medical’s Gateway Platinum at this year’s RSNA annual meeting in Chicago, December 1 – 6, 2019 (Booth #1933, South Level).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

[i] HIPAA Journal, https://www.hipaajournal.com/hacking-responsible-83-breached-healthcare-records-january/


© Business Wire 2019
