Canon Medical Unveils New Educational Opportunities, Expanding on Promise to Deliver Customized, Comprehensive Learning Tools to Customers

New and Expanded Offerings Ensure Customers Have Access to the Resources They Need, When They Need Them

Customers and clinicians can now access new high-quality education and training solutions thanks to expanded resources from Canon Medical Systems, Inc. Using Canon Medical’s 360° Learning model, customers can access the resources they need, when they need them, through web-based learning tools, mobile-friendly resources and accredited opportunities.

Newly added opportunities include:

Canon Medical On Demand: Learners can access live, accredited, no-cost educational webinars to keep up with the clinical, technical, and practice-related developments in medical imaging. Many of these courses provide education credits that fulfill certification requirements and are aligned with the Joint Commission. Courses cover topics such as: Safe Operation and Dose Optimization for Aquilion CT Scanners The Practice of Optimizing Ergonomics Non-Contrast Renal MRA

Learners can access live, accredited, no-cost educational webinars to keep up with the clinical, technical, and practice-related developments in medical imaging. Many of these courses provide education credits that fulfill certification requirements and are aligned with the Joint Commission. Courses cover topics such as:

To register for upcoming courses, or review archived lessons, visit https://learning.us.medical.canon/Canon-On-Demand.

Clinical Support Library: Customers can access a library of online clinical support tools and use-case videos offering skill-specific training and product education for the company’s most prominent imaging systems. The library is created with the customer in mind, offering application support and TechTips that provide step-by-step instructions for a range of diagnostic imaging systems.

Customers can access a library of online clinical support tools and use-case videos offering skill-specific training and product education for the company’s most prominent imaging systems. The library is created with the customer in mind, offering application support and TechTips that provide step-by-step instructions for a range of diagnostic imaging systems. Healthcare Economics Learning Portal: A public portal dedicated to helping clinicians navigate the changing landscape of healthcare policy reimbursements, with offerings like accredited Healthcare Economics courses, articles on current issues impacting the industry and the ability to schedule a consultation with Canon Medical’s resident Healthcare Economics expert, Tom Szostak.

“Our customers have a range of educational needs, from busy clinicians looking for resources to help them stay up-to-date with evolving imaging technology to technologists interested in the latest system innovations and mastering new workflows,” said Mike Rittman, senior director, Education and Sales Support, Canon Medical Systems, Inc. “Canon Medical delivers a comprehensive suite of educational resources to meet our customers where they are.”

In addition to the continuing education enhancements, Canon Medical is showcasing new products and features at this year’s RSNA annual meeting in Chicago, December 1 – 6, 2019 (Booth #1933, South Level 3).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005048/en/