Canon : Once Again Revolutionises the Future of Photography and Filmmaking with Pioneering, New EOS R System

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a provider of imaging
technologies and services, has today redefined the frontiers of
photography and filmmaking with the launch of the pioneering EOS R
System. Over thirty years on from the original, era-defining EOS launch,
the bold, new EOS R System will once again expand photographic
possibilities in countless ways. The new RF lens mount has been
engineered with the perfect blend of optical, mechanical and electronic
design to capture unique moments in previously impossible ways.
The New Canon EOS R with 50mm RF lens - revolutionises the future of photography and filmmaking (Photo: AETOSWire)
A pioneering lens mount, built from the best of EOS legacy
Since its inception in 1987, the EOS System – including Cinema EOS – has
grown into the most recognised imaging system in the world. Today’s
introduction takes the EOS platform to new heights, incorporating the
best from the existing system, with even greater levels of performance,
lens design possibilities and creative flexibility. The new RF mount has
been built on the strengths of the existing EF mount and is the result
of detailed research by Canon engineers, who have designed an impressive
optical system with a flange back distance of 20mm and a wide 54mm
diameter lens mount - allowing for even greater freedom when designing
lenses. The new mount’s 12-pin connection enables enhanced communication
and power transmission between the lens and camera body, further
enhancing lens design options, resulting in higher image quality and
enhanced usability.
Mr Yuichi Ishizuka, President and CEO, Canon Europe, Middle East &
Africa, commented: “When we launched the EOS System 30 years ago, we
sent a clear message that the future of photography was here. Now, as
one of the most iconic imaging systems in the world, our commitment
remains. Canon will continue to invest in the unrivalled EOS world with
cameras, lenses and accessories that set new heights in image quality,
optical excellence and performance, all while satisfying the
ever-evolving needs and demands of its customers.”
