Canon Reveals Lightweight EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Canon is quickly expanding their full-frame RF mirrorless system, this time with the entry-level EOS RP camera. This camera makes the system accessible to more people and claims the title of lightest and smallest EOS camera.

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera. This model becomes their entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera and is the lightest and smallest full-frame EOS currently available. It also is the second camera in their mirrorless RF System. This design makes it ideal for travelers and everyday carry while its outstanding imaging capabilities will satisfy demanding photographers.

Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1459282-REG/canon_eos_rp_mirrorless_digital.html

A full-frame 26.2MP CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor are responsible for producing images with stellar quality. This combination also enables fast autofocus via Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology and provides low-light performance with a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-40000. Also, UHD 4K video recording is possible at 24 fps and photographers can develop raw images in camera.

Being the smallest and lightest EOS full-frame camera out there, the RP surprises with a versatile and intuitive control scheme. This includes a 3.0” vari-angle touchscreen and an OLED EVF for viewing and composing images. Users looking for a slightly bigger grip can opt for the EG-E1 Extension Grip. And, the RP is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for direct connectivity with your mobile devices.

You can find the EOS RP as a body only, as a kit with the RF 24-105mm f/4 lens, or as a kit with the EF-EOS R Mount Adapter and the EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens.

