Canon Reveals Lightweight EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Canon is quickly expanding their full-frame RF
mirrorless system, this time with the entry-level EOS RP camera. This
camera makes the system accessible to more people and claims the title
of lightest and smallest EOS camera.
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Canon
EOS RP Mirrorless Camera. This model becomes their entry-level
full-frame mirrorless camera and is the lightest and smallest full-frame
EOS currently available. It also is the second camera in their
mirrorless RF System. This design makes it ideal for travelers and
everyday carry while its outstanding imaging capabilities will satisfy
demanding photographers.
Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1459282-REG/canon_eos_rp_mirrorless_digital.html
A full-frame 26.2MP CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor are
responsible for producing images with stellar quality. This combination
also enables fast autofocus via Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology
and provides low-light performance with a native sensitivity range of
ISO 100-40000. Also, UHD 4K video recording is possible at 24 fps and
photographers can develop raw images in camera.
Being the smallest and lightest EOS full-frame camera out there, the RP
surprises with a versatile and intuitive control scheme. This includes a
3.0” vari-angle touchscreen and an OLED EVF for viewing and composing
images. Users looking for a slightly bigger grip can opt for the EG-E1
Extension Grip. And, the RP is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for
direct connectivity with your mobile devices.
You can find the EOS RP as a body
only, as a kit
with the RF 24-105mm f/4 lens, or as a kit with the EF-EOS
R Mount Adapter and the EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens.
Canon Announced the EOS RP Mirrorless Digital Camera - Read More at B&H
Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-adds-entry-level-eos-rp-to-full-frame-mirrorless-system
Canon EOS-RP | First Look at B&H YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/embed/VOISjDhBS1w
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H
is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and
excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has
been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora
blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides,
and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005891/en/