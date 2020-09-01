Canopy : Expands Board of Directors Bench

Former Intuit executive, Brian Crofts, joins Canopy to help modernize the accounting industry

Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, today announced the appointment of Brian Crofts to its board of directors, effective immediately. Crofts is a recognized leader in product strategy, currently serving as Chief Product Officer at Pendo.

Crofts brings over 15 years of experience driving product development and roadmap execution for organizations in the accounting, human resources, and technology industries. He spent over ten years at Intuit, helping define the product direction for offerings including Quickbooks. In this role, he led the overseas expansion of the company’s SaaS offerings, QuickBooks and QuickBooks Payroll Platform, and currently manages all product strategy and execution at Pendo.

"As we continue to expand our products and presence in the market, the timing is right to further expand our board and we are thrilled to welcome Brian Crofts to the company,” said Davis Bell, CEO, Canopy. “His valuable experience helping organizations build products that are indispensable to their customers, as well as his deep understanding of the accounting industry, will serve us and our customers well. We look forward to his perspective and guidance as we continue to modernize the accounting industry by building innovative, cloud-based solutions for our clients."

“Canopy continues to be a leader in developing innovative, cloud-based solutions for accounting professionals,” said Crofts. "I am excited to help Canopy bring modern cloud software to accountants.”

Crofts joins other Canopy board members Davis Bell, Jordan Ray, David Yoo, Ankit Sud, Chad Packard, and Stewart Gollmer.

About Canopy

Canopy provides cloud-based practice management and tax resolution software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and helps firms stay organized and operating efficiently. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.

