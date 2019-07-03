Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton says he was fired

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bruce Linton, Founder and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth, speaks to CNBC on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Bruce Linton said he was fired, a surprise move that comes just a week after its largest shareholder expressed disappointment over the company's loss-making streak.

The world's largest weed producer announced earlier in the day that Linton was stepping down, leaving Mark Zekulin in charge of the company, sending its shares down 4%.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase," Linton said in an interview with CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/03/canopy-growth-co-ceo-to-step-down.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain. "I was terminated."

Canopy Growth reported a net loss of about C$323 million for the fourth quarter, attributing it to increased investments in expanding the business.

A week later, Constellation Brands, which owns nearly 56% stake in Canopy and has four of its six board seats, said it was not happy with the Canadian company's year-end results.

"We are working with Canopy almost on a daily basis to ensure that we are all focused on the right things," CEO Bill Newlands had said on Constellation's post-earnings call with analysts.

On Wednesday, the brewer said it fully supported the decision made by Canopy Growth's board to appoint Zekulin as the company's sole CEO.

"We believe there may have been a disconnect between the near-term execution sought by Constellation at this point and Linton's focus on investing for the longer term, often at the expense of short-term performance," RBC analyst Douglas Miehm said.

Linton played a major role in taking the company public in 2014 and bolstered its operations with acquisitions worth more than C$5 billion.

Under Linton, Canopy Growth also raised over C$6 billion since its founding in 2013, with Corona beer maker Constellation agreeing to invest more than $4 billion in the company - the biggest such investment in the cannabis industry.

Brokerage Cowen and Co analyst Vivien Azer said she saw the change as "constructive" and that she does not expect Zekulin's transition to sole CEO to be disruptive.

Linton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Canopy Growth was also not immediately available to provide more details on Linton's departure.

Toronto-listed shares of Canopy have grown 11-fold since its market listing, adding more than C$16 billion in market value during the period.

Rade Kovacevic, who currently leads the company's Canadian operations and recreational strategy, will take over the role of president from Zekulin.

The company named John Bell, Canopy's lead director of 5 years, as chairman, a decision that it said would be reviewed at the board's annual meeting in September.

Earlier this year, Canopy also replaced long-term Chief Financial Officer Tim Saunders with a former Constellation executive.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sweta Singh)

By Debroop Roy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -2.40% 51.22 Delayed Quote.43.38%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS -0.38% 197.8859 Delayed Quote.21.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aFASTIGHETS BALDER : Conference call in connection with interim report January-June 2019
AQ
10:31aORIFLAME : Delisting of Oriflame
AQ
10:31aDATA RESPONS ASA : Data Respons acquires German company - strengthening its position within software development and industrial digitalisation
AQ
10:31aLABSHARES NEWTON : Selects L Stem Therapeutics as Winner of Second Launch@LabShares Competition Valued at $50K
BU
10:30aKCOM : Aberforth Partners LLP - Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PR
10:30aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
BU
10:29aEvolve ETFs Opens the Market
AQ
10:28aERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D D : Continuation of collaboration on the project “Strengthening surveillance of the state border through the procurement of a thermovision camera on a trailer with a field vehicle”
PU
10:28aPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, IBM, Scentre Group and Westpac Commence Live Pilot for Lygon, A Blockchain-based Platform to Transform the Bank Guarantee Process
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About