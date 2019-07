Canopy, the world's largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, said Mark Zekulin will become the sole CEO of the company and will work with the board to begin a search to identify a new leader.

Rade Kovacevic, who currently leads the company's Canadian operations and recreational strategy, will take over the role of president from Zekulin.

Canopy Growth's U.S.-listed shares were down 1.4% premarket.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)