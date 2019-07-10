Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canopy Health : Announces Chandra Welsh as the New Chief Network Development Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Chandra Welsh as its new Chief Network Development Officer and member of the leadership team effective Monday, July 15, 2019. 

Welsh has an exemplary background in developing and executing network strategy across California. She is a proven leader with an impressive career history of cultivating strategic relationships and collaborating both internally and externally to achieve key national and local healthcare market objectives.

Before joining Canopy Health, Welsh was Senior Vice President, California Network Management, for Aetna. She and her team were responsible for overall accountability of strategy and performance, including all health system, hospital, independent provider association, physician, and ancillary contract negotiations. She oversaw strategic and innovative provider collaborations, regulatory compliance, and medical cost initiatives while managing a team of 60 high-performing networking staff.

"As an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 25 years' experience in the industry, Chandra brings strategic insight and collaboration skills that will support Canopy Health's differentiated strategy," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Canopy Health. "Her expertise with value-based contracting initiatives and her work with joint venture and accountable care executives will further position Canopy Health in developing more strategic, collaborative partnerships."

In her new role, Welsh will work with the alliance partners and health plan partners to develop strategies and programs in support of Canopy Health's mission of improved quality and affordability through a unique Bay Area network.

"Chandra's ability to see the big picture and engage healthcare providers in a collaborative way will support our physician engagement strategy, ultimately helping us support the best outcomes for our members during this evolving period of growth and development," said Jeff Burnich, M.D., Chief Physician Enterprise Executive of Canopy Health.

A native of California, Welsh holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from St. Mary's College.

The Canopy Health Board of Directors, which includes representatives from UCSF Health, John Muir Health, Meritage Medical Network, and Hill Physicians announced earlier this year the appointment of Mike Robinson as Canopy Health's new CEO and Jeff Burnich, M.D., as Canopy Health's Chief Physician Enterprise Executive. The latest announcement comes, as promised, with a number of significant announcements expected in the coming months that will support Canopy Health's future growth.

About Canopy Health
Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health aims to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through partnerships with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups.

In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes five physician groups —John Muir Health Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Hill Physicians Medical Group, and Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA), and Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz (DHMN-SC).

Canopy Health also includes 19 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-health-announces-chandra-welsh-as-the-new-chief-network-development-officer-300882890.html

SOURCE Canopy Health


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pGENERAL MOTORS : Missouri governor signs GM tax break bill
AQ
05:39pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. – PVTL
GL
05:39pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CannTrust Holdings Inc.
GL
05:38pBOYD GAMING : The Long Run, Michael Monge, December ‘63, Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond and Led Zepagain Perform at Suncoast in August
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Update on HubSpot Sales
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation
PU
05:38pTRICON CAPITAL : July 10, 2019 – Tricon Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
05:38pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
05:38pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : July 10, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About