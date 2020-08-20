Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canopy : Shares Insights on What Clients Expect from Their Accountant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 11:22am EDT

New report finds that in-person meetings and online document exchange are very important for clients

Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, today shared results from its survey on what clients appreciate and would like their accountant to change. The study found that 85 percent of those surveyed would recommend their accountant. However, 53 percent are not positive their accountant fully minimizes their tax payment and 46 percent were disappointed by the size of their tax refund last year.

According to the survey respondents, top features taxpayers value most about the relationship they have with their tax accountant are:

  • In-person communications
  • The ability to send and receive documents online
  • Guidance and knowledge on taxes

The top three things taxpayers would change about working with their accountant are:

  • More in-person meetings
  • More timely response
  • Better technology to streamline interactions

“The accounting industry is rapidly changing but above all, client expectations are centered around technology-enabled support and services as millennials and generation Z start engaging accounting and tax services,” said Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer at Canopy. “While in-person meetings remain indispensable for most clients, we are in a position where this isn’t very likely and being able to access their accountant and documents online is clearly a critical prerequisite right now.”

Even though offering the ability to exchange documents online with their accountants is extremely important for taxpayers, only 2 percent of respondents said their accountant offers an online portal. Currently, the most common ways clients exchange documents with their accountant are during in-person meetings, through hard printouts and via email.

Read more about this industry report here.

Methodology

The survey looked at taxpayers who worked with an accountant on their taxes within 12 months of participating. 40 percent of those surveyed were men, 60 percent were women and 32 percent were business owners. 88 percent of those surveyed were between the ages of 20 and 69.

About Canopy

Canopy provides cloud-based practice management and tax resolution software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and brings all the different tools a practitioner needs under one roof. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aNRC : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 August 2020
AQ
11:45aHAWESKO GROUP : AGM approves dividend payment of ? 1.75 per share
EQ
11:44aGREEN CURES & BOTANICAL DISTRIBUTION : and Product Supply Labs Agree on Exclusive Distribution Rights for FDA-Registered Hand Sanitizer
PR
11:44aThird Point Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance
PR
11:43aSOBR SAFE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:43aMOMENTA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - MNTA
BU
11:42aYINTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Yintech Investment Holdings Limited - YIN
BU
11:42aDUKE ENERGY : Progress Closes Debt Offering With Help From Diverse Financial Firms
DJ
11:41aMinimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on the US Structural Pest Control Market | Access Infiniti's FREE Downloadable Resource Now
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5SOUTH32 : SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group