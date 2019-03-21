Cansortium Completes Initial Public Offering

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) ("Cansortium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of its initial public offering of units ("Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Common Shares will commence trading on March 22, 2019 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TIUM.U" and the Warrants under the symbol "TIUM.U.WT". Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of US$2.40 at any time for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The Units were offered for sale by Paradigm Capital Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with Paradigm Capital Inc., the "Agents"). The Agents exercised a portion of their over-allotment option granted by the Company to purchase an additional 536,100 Units at the Offering Price, such that the total aggregate proceeds from the Offering were US$53,072,200.

The Company also completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,552,899 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of US$3,105,798.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for continued expansion of the Company's medical cannabis operations in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colombia and Canada, for repayment of debt and for general working capital purposes.

"We are excited to share this milestone with our employees and investors who have supported our vision to become a leading medical cannabis company," said CEO Jose Hidalgo. "We are a patient-centric company, investing heavily in developing top-quality medicine and implementing cutting-edge research, while providing our customers with unparalleled care at our state-of-the-art dispensaries. We are focused on the rapid deployment of our retail operations in our home state of Florida as well as further development of the other markets in our portfolio. Our track record of achievement in every market where we operate positions us strongly for success on the Canadian Securities Exchange."

ABOUT CANSORTIUM

Cansortium Inc. is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the brand Knox Medical, the Company through its subsidiaries operates 4 cultivation facilities and 11 dispensaries across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania, with licensing pending in Michigan and Canada. The Company also has a licensed cultivation facility in Colombia. For more information, please visit www.cansortium.com.

For further information, contact:

Jose Hidalgo

Chief Executive Officer

305-900-6266

jose@knoxmedical.com

Jeffrey Reath

Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations

507-871-6135

jeff@cansortium.com

