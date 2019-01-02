Canvest Environmental Protection : 2019-01-02 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCanvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1381

Description :CANVEST ENVBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Authorised share Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 50,000,000 Nil 0.01 50,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month :

HK$50,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 2,455,332,169 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month (400,000) N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 2,454,932,169 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme Exercise price HK$4.39

(07/12/2014)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

3,000,000

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month Nil 3,000,000 Exercised

CancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares of

No. of new

issuer shares of issuer

issued which may be during the issued pursuant

Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthmonth pursuant theretothereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A