CapAcuity Launches, to Address Changed Landscape in Executive Benefits

Founded earlier this year by retirement services entrepreneur Peter S.
Cahall and staffed by a team of industry experts, CapAcuity is poised to
become a formidable competitor in the non-qualified benefit marketplace
by responding proactively to recent disruptive trends in executive
benefits.
“Over the past several years, the landscape has changed significantly in
the non-qualified space,” Cahall noted. “Recent corporate tax
legislation has impacted the effectiveness of many popular funding
vehicles. We’ve seen dramatic reductions in investment product costs.
And there is a strong move toward heightened transparency and
competitiveness in vendor pricing.”
In helping sponsors navigate these changes, the company has already
found notable success, Cahall said. “We are seeing considerable interest
in the marketplace, with a growing client base and assets under
management. We’re succeeding because we have recognized the macro trends
affecting these programs, because of the level of experience and
expertise we bring, and our ability to drive substantive change on
behalf of plan sponsors.”
Every executive benefit plan has what Cahall has called a “supply
chain,” comprised of plan administrators, brokers, trust and custody
providers, mutual fund families, investment consultants, and insurance
companies. “Because of our experience, we are able to take an in-depth
view of each of these links in the supply chain, and based on each
client’s objectives we implement enhancements that can materially lower
costs and increase corporate earnings.”
“Because plan sponsors typically don’t have access to data regarding
competitive provider costs, we have built a database that ensures the
vendors providing these services are competitive in their pricing,”
Cahall said. “We have also built proprietary financial models to analyze
and optimize the ‘cost/benefit’ of any funding or hedging strategy that
clients may use.
“We not only optimize the funding, and negotiate product and vendor
pricing,” he noted. “We provide ongoing fiduciary oversight of the plan
and its supply chain.”
CapAcuity Chief Operating Officer Bryant Kirk added: “At CapAcuity,
Peter has assembled an impressive group of thought leaders. Our staff is
comprised of some of the best minds in the industry, including Chief
Investment Officer Mendel Melzer, Senior Consulting Actuary Pete
Neuwirth, Managing Director David Marshall, and other experts. Our team
not only has years of experience in executive benefits, but they bring a
forward-looking approach that’s particularly relevant to today’s
environment.”
“By showing sponsors how all the components of their executive benefit
plans work, we’re in a unique position to help companies take advantage
of the new landscape,” Kirk said. “This can translate to substantially
improved financial results for plan sponsors, and enhanced retirement
outcomes for plan participants.”
About CapAcuity
CapAcuity stands apart from other companies in the executive benefits
marketplace. With our team of experts, we bring a new perspective to the
Executive Benefit Supply ChainTM. We ensure plan sponsors are
taking full advantage of the latest tax, regulatory, investment, and
pricing developments. We design and implement enhancements in
investments, optimize funding, and negotiate vendor and product pricing.
And we provide proactive management and oversight of these benefit plans
going forward. The results can substantially improve financial results
for plan sponsors, and enhance retirement outcomes for plan participants.
CapAcuity LLC is a registered investment advisor. Information
presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make
an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific
securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve
risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Consult with
accounting, tax, or legal professionals before implementing any strategy
discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future
performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005284/en/