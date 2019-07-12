Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CapGain Properties Inc. Files Financial Statements for the Years-Ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2019) - CapGain Properties Inc. ("CapGain" or the "Company") has filed its audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and its unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019 have also been filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR filing system (www.sedar.com).

About CapGain Properties Inc.

CapGain is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
CapGain Properties Inc.
Email: peter.cheung@spotlightinvestments.com

NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46262


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41pFACEBOOK : to pay 5 bln dollars fine for privacy violations
AQ
10:35pINPUT CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
10:25pCapGain Properties Inc. Files Financial Statements for the Years-Ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 and Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
NE
10:00pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG (NYSE : JMIA) and Encourages Jumia Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:53pAB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, canceling year's largest IPO
RE
09:38pRoy Jacobs & Associates Reminds Shareholders with Significant Losses on their Investment in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. to Contact Roy Jacobs & Associates Prior to July 16, 2019 -- CBL
GL
09:33pPANASONIC : Exhibit combining sports manga, technology starts ahead of Olympics
AQ
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY)
BU
09:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Investors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action – RMED
GL
09:00pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Named as Defendant in Action Commenced By Tietz and Loewen V. Bridgemark Financial Corp. et al
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, cancelling year's largest IPO
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues - source
4AB InBev pulls Budweiser listing, canceling year's largest IPO
5IMF to ship $5.4 billion to Argentina under standby loan deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About