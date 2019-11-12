Log in
Capacitive Touch Sensors with up to 15 programmable channels with configurable peripheral options

0
11/12/2019 | 05:00am EST

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMS, Analog Mixed-Signal division of ISSI, announces the IS31SE51111, a capacitive touch sensor solution for a variety of residential and industrial appliances and for IoT touch-sense applications. The IS31SE5111 brings to the market a reliable and flexible solution, working through different user interfaces (button, wheel, slide, proximity etc.), surface materials (plastic, wood, metal etc.), wide environmental conditions (humidity, temperature) and user-touch interface (gloves, wet or dirty surface etc.). This, combined with low power consumption and robust noise immunity to changing environments, is critical to determine the user satisfaction of the human-machine interaction.

The IS31SE5111 is excellent for applications such as small and large home appliances, smart-home IoT solutions, industrial control and many others.  Furthermore, the IS31SE511 reduces design complexity and improves system reliability. “As capacitive touch becomes more pervasive in all walks of life, AMS is there to meet the market requirements while also providing the highest level of reliability and performance expected by our customers,” said Ven Shan, VP of AMS products at ISSI. “The new part extends AMS’s capacitive touch key portfolio as part of a complete range of MCU-based solutions to meet home appliances and industrial applications”.

Many peripheral functions are also embedded in the chip such as UART, EUART with LIN capability, one I2C master/slave and two I2C pure slave controllers, one SPI master/slave controller, PWMs, GPIOs, etc. Unused touch key pins can be programmed for selected I/O function. Utilizing the programmable capabilities of the AMS solution enables a range of system solutions such as direction, proximity or gesture recognition, as well as the ability for in-line communication with other elements in the system.

The IS31SE5111 CapSense Evaluation kit is used to develop solutions based on AMS' industry-leading CapSense technology. User-friendly GUI for quick configuration and browser-based flash programming tooling enable product designers to quickly replace mechanical buttons with sleek and reliable capacitive-sensing user interfaces.

Packaging and Pricing

IS31SE5111 is available in TSSOP-16 and TSSOP-24 package. It operates from 2.7V to 5.5V over the temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. Pricing for the IS31SE5111 starts at $0.60 per unit in 10,000 unit quantities. Samples can be ordered through AMS’ global sales team and worldwide distribution partners.

About AMS

AMS is the analog mixed signal division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets: (I) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial/medical, and (iv) digital consumer. AMS’ primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensor and micro controller MCU semiconductor ICs. ISSI/AMS is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://ams.issi.com.

Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.

Ven Shan

P: 408-969-4622

vshan@issi.com		 Lior Broner

P: 408-969-5128

Lior_Broner@issi.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
