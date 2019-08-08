Capcora GmbH : NEAG places second tranche with EUR 25.5 million of the recently issued bearer bond

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing

NEAG places second tranche with EUR 25.5 million of the recently issued bearer bond



08.08.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The IPP company NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG ("NEAG") has successfully placed the second tranche of the bearer bond issued in May 2019. The shares were subscribed by the same German pension fund, which also subscribed the first tranche of EUR 11.3 million. Thus, NEAG or the subsidiary NEAG Norddeutsche Energie Invest 3 GmbH ("NEAG Invest 3") acting as the issuer, draws the full volume of the bond at EUR 36.8 million.

NEAG's visible pipeline and the robust collateral concept have prompted the pension fund to expand its joint commitment and to further support the growth of NEAG - despite the complex financing structure.

In structuring, NEAG was accompanied by Frankfurt-based Financial Advisor Capcora. On the legal side, the Hamburg team of the law firm Luther advised on the deal.

With the closing of the transaction, NEAG secures the financial scope to accelerate its ambitious growth targets and moves one step closer to its goal of doubling assets under management over the next two years. With a portfolio of around 300 MW, NEAG is already one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) in Germany.

"We are delighted that our recently gained institutional partner once again places its trust in us and substantially increases its commitment with the closing of tranche 2. Now we can concentrate on building up our portfolio - the first new investments are already being implemented," says Sebastian Adler, CEO of NEAG.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction with NEAG. Complexity has always been an incentive for us, and it makes us proud that we were involved in this deal as an integral partner from start to finish, " says Alexander Enrique Kuhn, Managing Director responsible for Energy and Infrastructure at Capcora.

About NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG:

NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG offers attractive infrastructure investments and a comprehensive range of services in the field of wind energy. The focus of NEAG is on the allocation of investors, arranging project finances and the structuring of special AIFs. We consult, accompany and purchase wind farm portfolios and hold shares in project companies. Our customers benefit from continuous energy yields, our networking in the wind family and dynamic cooperation.

www.ne-ag.com



About Capcora:

Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.

www.capcora.com