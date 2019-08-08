Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capcora GmbH : NEAG places second tranche with EUR 25.5 million of the recently issued bearer bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
NEAG places second tranche with EUR 25.5 million of the recently issued bearer bond

08.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The IPP company NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG ("NEAG") has successfully placed the second tranche of the bearer bond issued in May 2019. The shares were subscribed by the same German pension fund, which also subscribed the first tranche of EUR 11.3 million. Thus, NEAG or the subsidiary NEAG Norddeutsche Energie Invest 3 GmbH ("NEAG Invest 3") acting as the issuer, draws the full volume of the bond at EUR 36.8 million.

NEAG's visible pipeline and the robust collateral concept have prompted the pension fund to expand its joint commitment and to further support the growth of NEAG - despite the complex financing structure.

In structuring, NEAG was accompanied by Frankfurt-based Financial Advisor Capcora. On the legal side, the Hamburg team of the law firm Luther advised on the deal.

With the closing of the transaction, NEAG secures the financial scope to accelerate its ambitious growth targets and moves one step closer to its goal of doubling assets under management over the next two years. With a portfolio of around 300 MW, NEAG is already one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) in Germany.

"We are delighted that our recently gained institutional partner once again places its trust in us and substantially increases its commitment with the closing of tranche 2. Now we can concentrate on building up our portfolio - the first new investments are already being implemented," says Sebastian Adler, CEO of NEAG.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction with NEAG. Complexity has always been an incentive for us, and it makes us proud that we were involved in this deal as an integral partner from start to finish, " says Alexander Enrique Kuhn, Managing Director responsible for Energy and Infrastructure at Capcora.

About NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG:
NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG offers attractive infrastructure investments and a comprehensive range of services in the field of wind energy. The focus of NEAG is on the allocation of investors, arranging project finances and the structuring of special AIFs. We consult, accompany and purchase wind farm portfolios and hold shares in project companies. Our customers benefit from continuous energy yields, our networking in the wind family and dynamic cooperation.
www.ne-ag.com

About Capcora:
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.
www.capcora.com


08.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

854195  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aRIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Avviso pubblicato sul Corriere della Sera relativo alla Relazione Semestrale al 30 giugno 2019
PU
04:16aINTERSERVE : wins contract worth more than £2.5 millio...
PU
04:16aPUBLISHED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BOND LOAN &LDQUO;EURO 25,000,000.00 NOTES TWO 2019 &NDASH; ISIN CODE : IT0004991573”
PU
04:16aMERCEDES-BENZ CARS AND VANS AT THE 2019 INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW : on the way to an emission-free future
PU
04:16aRAUTE OYJ : to initiate cooperation negotiations
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group
PU
04:15aPILOT PROJECT : Daimler Trucks is teaching trucks how to pay
PU
04:15aGOLD FIELDS : Trading statement for H1 2019
PU
04:15aNICKEL SIZZLE : Hot money piles into metal on Indonesia ore ban talk
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group