Capcora GmbH : NEAG secures funding for the expansion of its French wind portfolio

NEAG secures funding for the expansion of its French wind portfolio



04.09.2020 / 15:00

Hamburg-based independent power producer NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG secured bridge financing of EUR 14 million for the construction of the French Noyal-Muzillac wind farm with 10.5 MW. NEAG was supported by financial advisor Capcora in the coordination of the financing process.



The Noyal-Muzillac wind farm in Brittany is scheduled to go into operation in the first quarter of 2021. The construction work has already started. After completion, France will hold more than a 10% share of the overall electricity production of NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG. The total capacity of the three eno 126 wind turbines amounts to 10.5 MW. After its construction, the wind farm will generate over 29 million kWh of electricity per year and can thus supply approx. 6,000 households with climate-friendly electricity.

The financing, which was structured in the form of a French bearer bond at SPV level and was subscribed by a debt fund based in France.

For strategic reasons related to COVID-19, NEAG decided to approach separately construction and long-term financing. The following financing in the form of classic non-recourse project financing is as well secured.

"We are pleased to have secured the financing of another French wind farm in our group - a fact that cannot be taken for granted in these uncertain times. In addition, we are again leveraging the expertise of a debt fund for bridge financing, which has already proven to be a success factor in the past, "says Christian Bähringer, CEO of NEAG.

"Within this year, we have already been able to close a second transaction in France and are pleased to have expanded our partnership with NEAG to another country,"says Alexander Kuhn, Managing Partner at Capcora.



About NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG:

NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG is an infrastructure investor and asset manager specializing in renewable energies. As an independent energy producer (IPP) founded in Hamburg in 2016, NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG has assets under management of around 350 million euros. The company's electricity production in 2019 totaled over 400 gigawatt hours. The investors in the investment vehicles initiated by NEAG are institutional investors with a focus on long-term, stable cash flows and a long-term interest in investing in professionally managed renewable energy assets.

