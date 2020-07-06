Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capcora GmbH : raised EUR 18 million whole loan financing for FAKT and RUHR campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Capcora raised EUR 18 million whole loan financing for FAKT and RUHR campus

06.07.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The consulting firm Capcora, specialized on real assets, arranged whole loan financing for FAKT AG to replace an existing acquisition financing for two educational buildings in Bergkamen and Recklinghausen. The medium-term financing was provided by an infrastructure debt fund based in London / Luxembourg.

The financing volume amounts to EUR 18 million, which corresponds to a loan-to-value (LTV, loan in relation to the property value) of around 60 percent. The financing with a term of five years was structured in the form of a securitized loan and benefits from an attractive interest rate.

"We are very happy that with Capcora we were able to secure another important financing component for two of our revitalization projects remaining in our portfolio. This is particularly noteworthy because it was not a standard property use and we were able to settle the financing on schedule even during the corona pandemic, "said Norbert Boddenberg, CFO of FAKT AG.

FAKT AG acquired the former miners' schools in August 2018, revitalized and improved the rental level of the properties which continue to be used for educational measures. The two almost identical buildings each have a usable area of approx. 16,000 m².

Since the real estate is social infrastructure, the financing was of particular interest to infrastructure lenders, one of whom has prevailed as part of a structured financing process carried out by the consulting firm Capcora. The transaction was legally supported by the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

"Institutionally placed whole loan financing has become increasingly important recently. We are pleased that we were able to significantly improve the cash flow base of FAKT's campus projects with the new financing structure and to bring our infrastructure financing expertise, "says Tobias Müller, Investment Director at Capcora and jointly responsible for the real estate sector.

About FAKT AG:
The FAKT group of companies focuses on the revitalization of larger properties in the Ruhr area for its own portfolio and selective project development for sales - the core sectors are real estate, selected municipal infrastructure and capital market issues as well as projects for environmentally friendly energy generation and efficient use of scarce resources. In Germany and on the international market, the FAKT Group operates with a professional network of established cooperation partners. The group of companies currently bundles 30 subsidiaries and project companies under one roof.
www.fakt-ag.com

About Capcora:
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources. www.capcora.com

About Fried Frank:
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advises the world's leading corporations, investment funds and financial institutions on their most critical legal needs and business opportunities. The Firm's approximately 500 lawyers are based in North America and Europe with offices in
in New York, Washington D.C., London und Frankfurt.
The European offices have strong expertise in private equity, real estate, (real estate) finance, asset management, finance, dispute resolution, tax and mergers and acquisitions.
www.friedfrank.com


06.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1086527  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1086527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aUK new car market down a third as tentative restart reveals subdued demand
PU
04:14aJD COM : and P&G Launch New Sustainability Program during 's “Green Stream Initia …
PU
04:14aFORFARMERS N : partner in research program on sustainable production of grass and forage crops
PU
04:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy connects the world's most powerful hydro unit to the grid…
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : Half-year statement on the termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont and signature of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF by transfer of assets
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : begins construction on industrial demonstration plant in final step to commercializing its PET recycling technology
PU
04:14aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Indicates that Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier Cancer Detection Among Individuals with Low Income
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions not adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group