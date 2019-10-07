Log in
Cape Peninsula University of Technology : First CANSA Relay for Life Collegiate a success

10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Cancer survivors, caregivers, students and staff members from CPUT, Varsity College and False Bay College participated in the first-ever CANSA Relay for Life Collegiate event.

CPUT partnered with the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) to host the all-night event at the Major Sports Hall on the Bellville campus on Friday.

The theme was Celebrate, Remember, Fight Back.

CANSA Relay for Life is a global event that unites communities in the fight against cancer and about 6 000 such events are held worldwide annually.

The crowd were welcomed by comedian Stuart Taylor before cancer survivor Kauthar Roomaney shared her inspirational story.

'People often say you only live once but I like to say you only die once and live every day.'

The relay kicked off with a few laps around the hall by cancer survivors to loud cheers from the crowd.

This was followed by a caregivers lap.CANSA's Leillani Geduld said they were extremely pleased with the first CANSA Relay for Life Collegiate event.

'The atmosphere has been terrific. We thank everyone who participated, all our speakers, sponsors and MCs and CPUT for co-hosting with us. We look forward to more such events in future.'

CPUT Events Manager Cathy Cloete said the institution was proud to co-host the event.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
