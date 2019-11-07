Log in
Capefoxfcg.com Launched October 1st

11/07/2019 | 10:51am EST

MANASSAS, Virginia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (FCG) website, www.capefoxfcg.com, launched on October 1st.  CapeFoxFCG.com is designed to communicate a more cohesive message for employees and customers. It is also designed to better represent the various Cape Fox subsidiaries, attract additional recruits, and explain the capabilities and culture of Cape Fox in a stunning way.  CapeFoxFCG.com tells the Cape Fox story better.             

Some of the new features of the website include:

  • Secure browsing
  • A page on Alaska Native Corporations
  • One website for access to information on all Cape Fox Subsidiaries
  • Our Capabilities Statements
  • An exciting new careers page
  • A Media Center where you can read press releases and news articles from Cape Fox

To read more about the new website launch, you can also follow the Cape Fox FCG social media pages, Twitter (@CapeFoxFCG), Facebook and LinkedIn). The new website represents the story of Cape Fox and the story of our employees and customers. Any comments, suggestions, or questions you may have about the new site are welcome.  You can email communications@capefoxss.com to provide your feedback.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

Attachment 

Heather Kaiser
Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group
703.686.2340
hkaiser@capefoxss.com

