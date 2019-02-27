Capella Hotel Group Joins Global Hotel Alliance

The portfolio of award-winning properties set to integrate ahead of the launch of Capella Bangkok property later this year

Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, announced today that Capella Hotels & Resorts (“Capella”) and Solis Hotels & Resorts (“Solis”), will become the latest members of its network of over 30 independent brands and over 500 hotels.

Capella is further expanding its footprint in 2019 with a hotel along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok set to open later this year, and two further locations – the Maldives and Sydney – also in the pipeline. Capella embodies the craft of hospitality, combining luxury design with the highest level of personalised service, to create unique and memorable stays. Recognising the importance of culture and the local context, each property sits in harmony with its environment, offering Capella curated guest experiences both on- and off-site, expertly designed to offer a glimpse into the soul of each locale. Capella and Solis are natural additions to the alliance’s rich collection of independent brands.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, is thrilled to be adding such prestigious brands to the alliance network: “The addition of Capella and Solis further enriches the choice for our 14-million-strong DISCOVERY membership, bringing new destinations and landmark hotels to the alliance landscape. We know their hotels will be very popular with our discerning DISCOVERY customers.”

Nicholas Clayton, CEO of Capella Hotel Group, said: “DISCOVERY’s philosophy of delivering local experiences is well aligned with our own mission of crafting unforgettable memories for every guest. We look forward to becoming part of the alliance, as we continue our incredible international growth.”

The integration of Capella and Solis into the alliance will be completed by mid-2019. The Capella hotels in Düsseldorf, Shanghai, Sanya, Singapore, Ubud and Bangkok (opening mid-2019) will become part of Ultratravel Collection, an exclusive portfolio of the alliance’s most luxurious properties.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 500 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 14 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, Avani, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About Capella Hotel Group

Headquartered in Singapore, the group’s Capella Hotels & Resorts portfolio consists of properties in Düsseldorf, Sanya, Shanghai, Singapore and Ubud, with hotels in Bangkok, the Maldives and Sydney set to open in the near future. The exceptional hospitality group focuses on crafting authentic, cultural experiences for its guests, combining a legacy of crafted luxury design with the highest level of personalised service. For more information, visit capellahotels.com

