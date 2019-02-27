Capella Hotel Group Joins Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (“GHA”), the world’s largest alliance of
independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand
loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, announced today that Capella Hotels &
Resorts (“Capella”) and Solis Hotels & Resorts (“Solis”), will become
the latest members of its network of over 30 independent brands and over
500 hotels.
Capella is further expanding its footprint in 2019 with a hotel along
the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok set to open later this year, and two
further locations – the Maldives and Sydney – also in the pipeline.
Capella embodies the craft of hospitality, combining luxury design with
the highest level of personalised service, to create unique and
memorable stays. Recognising the importance of culture and the local
context, each property sits in harmony with its environment, offering
Capella curated guest experiences both on- and off-site, expertly
designed to offer a glimpse into the soul of each locale. Capella and
Solis are natural additions to the alliance’s rich collection of
independent brands.
Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, is thrilled to be adding such prestigious
brands to the alliance network: “The addition of Capella and Solis
further enriches the choice for our 14-million-strong DISCOVERY
membership, bringing new destinations and landmark hotels to the
alliance landscape. We know their hotels will be very popular with our
discerning DISCOVERY customers.”
Nicholas Clayton, CEO of Capella Hotel Group, said: “DISCOVERY’s
philosophy of delivering local experiences is well aligned with our own
mission of crafting unforgettable memories for every guest. We look
forward to becoming part of the alliance, as we continue our incredible
international growth.”
The integration of Capella and Solis into the alliance will be completed
by mid-2019. The Capella hotels in Düsseldorf, Shanghai, Sanya,
Singapore, Ubud and Bangkok (opening mid-2019) will become part of Ultratravel
Collection, an exclusive portfolio of the alliance’s most
luxurious properties.
Editor’s Notes:
About Global Hotel Alliance
Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of
independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with
over 500 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform
to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member
brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 14
million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local
culture wherever they travel. GHA’s hotel brands currently include:
Alila, Anantara, Atura, Avani, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery
Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela,
Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni,
Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro,
Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For
more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com
About Capella Hotel Group
Headquartered in Singapore, the group’s Capella Hotels & Resorts
portfolio consists of properties in Düsseldorf, Sanya, Shanghai,
Singapore and Ubud, with hotels in Bangkok, the Maldives and Sydney set
to open in the near future. The exceptional hospitality group focuses on
crafting authentic, cultural experiences for its guests, combining a
legacy of crafted luxury design with the highest level of personalised
service. For more information, visit capellahotels.com
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006340/en/