Capgemini : is Everest Group's Insurance Services Star Performer of the Year 2019

Capgemini
today announced that it has been named a 2019 “Star Performer” of the
Year for insurance services by Everest
Group. Capgemini achieved this recognition through its
consistent performance throughout 2018 across Everest Groups’ various
insurance PEAK MatrixTM1 evaluations.
“Capgemini’s expertise in insurance services being so widely
acknowledged by Everest Group for its skill, innovation, and results
carries great significance for us. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is the
‘go to’ for many in the industry for thoughtful, thorough analysis of
digital services providers,” said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director
of the Insurance Business Unit for Capgemini’s Financial Services. “Being
named the Star Performer of the year for 2019 for Insurance Services,
affirms our continual quest for innovation and delivering superior
customer experience.”
Everest Group cited Capgemini’s articulation of its vision for the
future of insurance, its strong capabilities across the digital
technology stack, growth-spurring acquisitions, and pursuit of
innovation as reasons for why Capgemini is a Star Performer. Twenty-one
service providers for digital insurance services were evaluated in the
2019 PEAK MatrixTM.
“The IT Services market is undergoing a shift, with demand pivoting
to a dramatically different IP, solutioning, and talent requirement from
enterprises across industries. Everest Group’s 2019 IT Service Provider
of the Year awards recognize service providers that are successfully
navigating this change and demonstrate consistent top performance across
the 21 IT services PEAK Matrix evaluations published in 2018,” said
Eric Simonson, Managing Partner, Everest Group. “Capgemini’s
performance, moving up the rankings from number 8 to 6 on the ITS Top 20
list and as the Star Performer of the Year – for Insurance, reflects the
strong momentum it has gathered in its growth journey.”
