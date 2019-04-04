Capgemini : is Everest Group's Insurance Services Star Performer of the Year 2019

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a 2019 “Star Performer” of the Year for insurance services by Everest Group. Capgemini achieved this recognition through its consistent performance throughout 2018 across Everest Groups’ various insurance PEAK MatrixTM1 evaluations.

“Capgemini’s expertise in insurance services being so widely acknowledged by Everest Group for its skill, innovation, and results carries great significance for us. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is the ‘go to’ for many in the industry for thoughtful, thorough analysis of digital services providers,” said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director of the Insurance Business Unit for Capgemini’s Financial Services. “Being named the Star Performer of the year for 2019 for Insurance Services, affirms our continual quest for innovation and delivering superior customer experience.”

Everest Group cited Capgemini’s articulation of its vision for the future of insurance, its strong capabilities across the digital technology stack, growth-spurring acquisitions, and pursuit of innovation as reasons for why Capgemini is a Star Performer. Twenty-one service providers for digital insurance services were evaluated in the 2019 PEAK MatrixTM.

“The IT Services market is undergoing a shift, with demand pivoting to a dramatically different IP, solutioning, and talent requirement from enterprises across industries. Everest Group’s 2019 IT Service Provider of the Year awards recognize service providers that are successfully navigating this change and demonstrate consistent top performance across the 21 IT services PEAK Matrix evaluations published in 2018,” said Eric Simonson, Managing Partner, Everest Group. “Capgemini’s performance, moving up the rankings from number 8 to 6 on the ITS Top 20 list and as the Star Performer of the Year – for Insurance, reflects the strong momentum it has gathered in its growth journey.”

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision & capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

