Capgemini to Enter into a Partnership with IDEMIA for the Launch of a Secure IoT Device Management Platform

Capgemini
will enter into a new partnership agreement with IDEMIA,
the global leader in Augmented Identity, aiming to introduce a secure
Internet of Things (IoT) device management platform which reinforces
secure connectivity for a vast array of devices and data. This agreement
is a step towards meeting the ever-growing need for the connectivity and
security of smart objects.
Even though cybercrime costs have quadrupled between 2015 and 20191,
IOT will create more opportunities for many industries. Given this
context, for IoT to be more scalable and trustworthy for clients and end
users, connectivity capabilities and security need to be increased.
Backed by Capgemini and IDEMIA’s expertise, the joint platform intends
to bring to smart devices much needed security and connectivity while
simplifying the device on-boarding, configuration and integration with
existing customer back-end systems. For example, an e-health app gives
doctors flexibility in taking care of their patients via an exchange of
critical data and provides them with the possibility to make smarter
decisions based on authenticated and encrypted devices, secured access
(to change parameters) and secure data flow. In the same way, within a
factory or across an infrastructure, it enables machines and devices to
connect, to predict and prevent fluctuations.
Jean-Pierre Petit, Director of Digital Manufacturing at Capgemini said, “The
basic foundation of product or industrial analytics and AI is
connectivity coupled with security. Capgemini’s agreement with IDEMIA
will provide a unique, fully agnostic, configurable and highly secure
platform from an end-point device to the cloud.”
The platform will be based on Capgemini’s IoT device management platform X-IoT,
which securely connects and manages any type of gateway and protocols to
the cloud, plus IDEMIA’s M-TRUST
solution, which guarantees device security of all collected data,
command and configurations sent to devices. It can be used for all kinds
of devices, from simple smart health devices and smart valves to supply
water to a city, through to industrial machinery and devices.
Yves Portalier, Executive Vice-President for Connected Objects
activities at IDEMIA said: “We are thrilled to join forces with
Capgemini, given the excellent fit of our mutual services. Boosted by
our M-TRUST solution, IDEMIA brings its globally reputed expertise to
Capgemini with a view to stepping up security for Capgemini’s clients
involved in various sectors that are complementary to those we serve.”
About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology
services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of
innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in
the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its
strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini
enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an
array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by
the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and
through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team
members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global
revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com.
People matter, results count.
About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented
Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers
alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect,
travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our
identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By
standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and
trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions,
we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our
greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects,
whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity
for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public
Security and IoT sectors. With close to $3 billion in revenues and
13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180
countries.
