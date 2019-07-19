Capital Advisors, Ltd. : Honored by The Financial Times as Among the 2019 Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers in the U.S.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 edition of The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (RIA). The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. Neil Waxman and Mark Ciulla are Managing Directors of Capital Advisors.

This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry, and assesses RIAs on traits desirable to investors. To ensure a list of established companies with substantial expertise, a database of RIAs registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was examined with those selected that reported $300M or more in assets under management (AUM). The formula FT uses to grade advisers is based on six broad factors and calculates a numeric score for each adviser. Areas of consideration include adviser Assets Under Management (AUM), asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees (CFA, CFP, etc.), SEC compliance record and online accessibility. The Financial Times invited more than 2,000 qualifying RIA companies to complete a lengthy application that provided detailed information.

Please Note: Limitations: Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Capital Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see link as to participation data/criteria, to the extent applicable). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Capital Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Capital Advisors by any of its clients. ANY QUESTIONS: Capital Advisors’ Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including the criteria used for any reflected ranking.

About Capital Advisors Ltd.

Since 1991 Capital Advisors, Ltd. has been dedicated to the Financial Planning Process: helping successful, business owners and individuals achieve perspective, vision and discipline while reaching consensus amongst their other advisors. The result is a fully integrated and comprehensive look at a client’s financial affairs, well-defined objectives, and mutually agreed upon plans increasing the probability of successful outcomes. Capital Advisors’ proprietary, customized financial pro forma, CFM Horizon™ - Financial Road Map gives clients a top down view of their financial affairs. Capital Advisors, Ltd. falls into the industry classification of Elite Ensemble Practice, and its firm members have over 230 years of cumulative experience. For more information, visit http://www.capitaladvisorsltd.com.

Advisory Services offered through Capital Advisors, Ltd., LLC, Capital Analysts, or Lincoln Investment, Registered Investment Advisers. Securities offered through Lincoln Investment, Broker Dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Capital Advisors, Ltd., LLC and the above named firms are independent and non-affiliated.

