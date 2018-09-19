Log in
Capital Bank Foundation Supports Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

09/19/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist our communities affected by Hurricane Florence, the Capital Bank Foundation has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide relief assistance. The Capital Bank Foundation will match donations from the public to the American Red Cross, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $25,000. Donations to the American Red Cross - Florence Relief fund will be accepted at all Capital Bank and First Tennessee financial centers. 

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our customers, friends and neighbors who have been affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Rick Manley, Capital Bank’s Mid-Atlantic market president. “We understand that many in our community have been deeply impacted by this natural disaster and Capital Bank is committed to providing support.”

The Capital Bank Foundation funds raised will support the American Red Cross as they work closely with the entire disaster response network to coordinate relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Donations can also be mailed to:Capital Bank Foundation – Florence relief
 PO Box 84
 Memphis, TN 38103

First Horizon Foundation, which operates in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia as Capital Bank Foundation and in Tennessee and Texas as First Tennessee Foundation, is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:  FHN).

For more information, visit your local Capital Bank financial center or www.CapitalBank-US.com.

About the Capital Bank Foundation

Founded in 1993, the First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), the parent company of First Tennessee Bank National Association (operating as Capital Bank and First Tennessee). Since its inception, our foundation has donated more than $80 million to meet community needs. The foundation has been honored for leadership in philanthropy and community involvement, and recognized by the American Bankers Association for our outstanding work in the community. First Horizon Foundation doing business as First Tennessee Foundation and Capital Bank Foundation.

FHN-G

CONTACT: First Horizon
Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465
Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017

© GlobeNewswire 2018
