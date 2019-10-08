Log in
Capital Bank of Jordan PSC : Renews Support for Bunayat Centre for Special Education

10/08/2019 | 04:12am EDT

In line with its CSR strategy and faith in the mission of the Bunayat Centre for Special Education, Capital Bank has recently announced the renewal of its annual support program for the Bunayat Centre, one of the projects by the Young Muslim Women's Association (YMWA).

Since 2010, Capital Bank has pledged its support for the Bunayat Centre by covering the tuition fees of five of the Centre's disadvantaged students with mild to moderate mental disabilities. The Centre provides education and training to special needs students across its four main sections: early intervention, pre-school, school, and vocational rehabilitation.

Capital Bank is known for its continuous support to various educational institutions and charities across Jordan, including the Bunayat Centre for Special Education, which is one of the leading centres in the Middle East and the largest in Jordan specializing in the education, training and rehabilitation of students with special needs. The Bunayat Centre empowers special needs students with the academic, psychological, social and professional support they need to thrive in their lives, implementing the latest trends in special education, and maintaining positive, harmonious relationships between the Center, its staff, as well as students and their parents.

Capital Bank's Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Isam Samara, and a team of volunteers from Capital Bank visited the Bunayat Centre to get to know its teaching staff and administration members, and learn more about the Center's different sections and activities. At the end of their visit, Samara and his team distributed gifts and toys to the students of the Centre.

Established in 1972 under the patronage of HRH Princess Sarvath El Hassan, the Young Muslim Women's Association (YMWA) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization specialized in providing training and educational programs to children and young adults with mental disabilities. The Association founded the Bunayat Center for Special Education in 1974 to empower children and young adults with mental handicaps of mild to moderate degrees from birth until 25 years old with the necessary educational, training and rehabilitation skills, in order to enrich their academic and professional experiences, and enable them to become active members in their communities. The Centre also provides parents and families with much-needed emotional and social support.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:11:08 UTC
