Capital Bank of Jordan PSC : Supports Central Bank of Jordan's Financing Programme for SMEs

04/05/2020 | 08:21am EDT

In a step to support professionals, craftspeople, single-owner businesses, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and enable them to obtain low-interest and simplified financing, Capital Bank has announced its support for the National Loan Guarantee Programme, which was launched by the Central Bank of Jordan, in cooperation with the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation, in order to address the ramifications of the coronavirus on the economy.

The programme, which was launched by the SME department at Capital Bank, will help SMEs to cover their financing needs, continue their activities, pay the salaries of their employees, and cover their various operating expenses during these exceptional times which called for the announcement of a general curfew and closure of businesses.

Capital Bank stressed the importance of this initiative in ensuring the business continuity of SMEs in the country, by providing them with favorable, simplified and low-interest financing.

The initiative is in line with Capital Bank's national role and responsibility in supporting the country's various companies and economic sectors, to help them resume their activities and expand their businesses during these unprecedented times, in a way that ensures the fulfillment of the requirements of continued economic activity.

The SME department at Capital Bank will begin to receive client applications and verify a number of conditions for obtaining financing, including the client's commitment to keeping the employees and continue to have them covered under the Social Security Law throughout the financing period, and to ensure that salaries and wages paid from the value of the financing are made through original registrations or transfers to the workers. Other conditions include making sure that the company is present, through the Companies Control Department website and/or by bank visit to the company before disbursement, in addition to presenting all the official documents necessary for business practice.

It is worth mentioning that the value of the National Loan Guarantee Programme is 500 million Jordanian dinars.

For more information on how to benefit from this programme, please contact Capital Bank's Customer Service Center, or your dedicated relationship manager.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 12:20:05 UTC
08:21aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN PSC : Supports Central Bank of Jordan's Financing Programme for SMEs
PU
