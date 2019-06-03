Log in
Capital Bank of Jordan PSC : donates 50 Ramadan baskets to families from the Orphan Welfare and Sponsorship Association

06/03/2019 | 05:39am EDT

As a continuation of its efforts to support and promote the principles of social solidarity within Jordanian society, Capital Bank has announced its donation of 50 Ramadan baskets for families of the Mafraq Charity, 'the Orphan Welfare and Sponsorship Association'.

A group of volunteers from Capital Bank distributed Ramadan baskets to the beneficiaries at the Association's headquarters in Mafraq. The Ramadan basket contains basic foodstuffs that are sufficient for families throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Since its inception in the Jordanian market, Capital Bank has been keen to strengthen its good corporate citizenship in Jordanian society by establishing long-term strategic partnerships aimed at promoting education, economic growth and environmental sustainability, as well as providing basic social needs such as food, shelter and medical care for those in need.

Within this framework, Capital Bank has been providing its annual support to the Orphan Welfare and Sponsorship Association in Mafraq to assist and contribute to reducing the burden on individuals and families in need. In addition to distributing food parcels to the association's beneficiaries during the holy month of Ramadan, Capital Bank is sponsoring a 100 of its orphaned children annually.

Capital Bank plays a leading role in contributing to the development of the local community. The holy month of Ramadan has given the bank an opportunity to continue to fulfill its social responsibilities by supporting a series of charitable and humanitarian activities, including supporting 10 underprivileged families and distribution of charity parcels, in addition to sponsoring an Iftar in cooperation with Tkiyet Um Ali.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:38:05 UTC
