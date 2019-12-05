Log in
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington Partners with American Childrens Home to Host Holiday Toy Drive

12/05/2019 | 07:20am EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington is partnering with American Children's Home in hosting a toy drive to benefit local foster children. The Lexington community is being asked to participate in the spirit of the holiday by donating a variety of items in order to give these children a happy celebration.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington is partnering with American Children's Home in hosting a toy drive to benefit local foster children. The Lexington community is being asked to participate in the spirit of the holiday by donating a variety of items in order to give these children a happy celebration.

For those who are willing to contribute, the following items are being requested: diapers, baby toys, learning toys, toys for elementary-aged children, books for elementary-aged children, Chick-fil-a gift cards, Walmart gift cards, GameStop gift cards, and more!

A truck will be on display waiting to be stocked at the Lexington dealership location, 96 Radio Drive, Lexington, N.C. where all are welcome to drop off their items. Donations will be accepted from now through December 23.

Store hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The American Children's Home is a licensed and COA accredited, non-profit providing residential cottages and family foster homes from birth to age 21. With a capacity of 50 residents, their 6 cottages are home to these children from a few days to a few years. They are currently housing 35 children and may get up to 6 more by Christmas, in addition to placing 30 children living with foster families.

For more information about American Children's Home, please visit their website at: https://www.ach-nc.org/

For more information about Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington, please visit their website at: https://www.capitalchevroletbuickgmcoflexington.com/

News Source: Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lexington

Related link: https://www.capitalchevroletbuickgmcoflexington.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/capital-chevrolet-buick-gmc-of-lexington-partners-with-american-childrens-home-to-host-holiday-toy-drive/
