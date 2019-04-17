Log in
Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

04/17/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Investor Relations

News

Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Capital Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2019 18:56
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG190417CAPDX21Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2019 TO 31/03/2019
Number of Days 90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Soilbuild REIT's distribution of 1.198 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 1.163 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.035 cents per Unit.
Taxation Conditions The Capital distribution is treated as a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purpose and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for Singapore income tax purposes.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 26/04/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 25/04/2019
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Payment Type Tax Not Applicable
Gross Rate (per share) SGD 0.00035
Net Rate (per share) SGD 0.00035
Pay Date 23/05/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 11:57:02 UTC
