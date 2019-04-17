Capital Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Capital Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 17, 2019 18:56
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190417CAPDX21Z
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Roy Teo
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/01/2019 TO 31/03/2019
|
Number of Days
|
90
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Soilbuild REIT's distribution of 1.198 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 comprising :- (1) taxable income distribution of 1.163 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.035 cents per Unit.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
The Capital distribution is treated as a return of capital to Unitholders for Singapore income tax purpose and is therefore not subject to Singapore income tax. For Unitholders who are liable to Singapore income tax on profits from sale of Units, the amount of Capital Distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their Units for Singapore income tax purposes.
|
Additional Text
|
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
26/04/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
25/04/2019
|
Disbursement Details
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Not Applicable
|
Gross Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.00035
|
Net Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.00035
|
Pay Date
|
23/05/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities