Capital Estate : CHANGE OF BUILDING NAME OF REGISTERED OFFICE

CAPITAL ESTATE LIMITED

冠 中 地 產 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 193)

CHANGE OF BUILDING NAME OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Capital Estate Limited (the "Company") announces that as informed by the landlord, the name of the building in the address of the registered office of the Company will be changed from "MassMutual Tower" to "YF Life Tower" and an unit number "Unit 1701" will be assigned with effect from 1 June 2019. Accordingly, the full address of the registered office of the Company will be:

Unit 1701,

17th Floor YF Life Tower,

33 Lockhart Road,

Wan Chai,

Hong Kong

Save for the above, the physical location of the registered office of the Company shall remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

