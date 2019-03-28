Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Finance : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Capital Finance Holdings Limited

首 都 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8239)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Capital Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading; and (3) all opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and are founded on bases and assumptions that are fair and reasonable.

- 1 -

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of Directors of the Company is pleased to present the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

85,721

74,833

Other income, and other gains and losses, net

3

18,065

5,888

Administrative and other expenses

(37,882)

(36,305)

Allowance for expected credit losses/impairment losses

12

(41,069)

(1,534)

Finance costs

5

(48,005)

(44,336)

Loss before income tax

5

(23,170)

(1,454)

Income tax expense

6

(6,122)

(10,936)

Loss for the year

(29,292)

(12,390)

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(29,625)

(14,735)

Non-controlling interests

333

2,345

(29,292)

(12,390)

Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company

8

Basic and diluted (Hong Kong cents)

(2.28)

(1.13)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(29,292)

(12,390)

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Changes in fair value of equity investment at fair value through

other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

30

-

Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

of foreign operations

(26,889)

39,855

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year, net of tax

(26,859)

39,855

Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the year

(56,151)

27,465

Total comprehensive (expense)/income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(55,719)

23,978

Non-controlling interests

(432)

3,487

(56,151)

27,465

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

1,288

1,668

Repossessed assets

2,190

-

Equity investment at FVTOCI/available-for-sale financial

assets

6,934

8,405

Deferred tax assets

26,890

3,446

37,302

13,519

Current assets

Loans to customers

12

299,753

536,590

Trade receivables

13

-

180

Tax recoverable

355

-

Prepayment, deposits and other receivables

2,963

4,616

Cash and cash equivalents

193,406

55,893

496,477

597,279

Current liabilities

Accrued expenses, deposits received and other payables

11,457

13,180

Tax payable

5,185

3,311

Dividend payable to non-controlling interests

-

2,541

Amount due to a shareholder

499

2,749

Convertible bonds - liability component

390,439

-

407,580

21,781

Net current assets

88,897

575,498

Total assets less current liabilities

126,199

589,017

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Promissory notes

20,098

21,532

Convertible bonds - liability component

183,178

527,378

203,276

548,910

Net (liabilities)/assets

(77,077)

40,107

Capital and reserves

Issued capital

13,012

13,012

Reserves

(102,491)

10,870

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(89,479)

23,882

Non-controlling interests

12,402

16,225

(Capital deficiency)/Total equity

(77,077)

40,107

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capital Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/28TAP OIL : 31 December 2018 Reserves and Resources
PU
03/28ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) 2018 Annual Report
AQ
03/28A8 NEW MEDIA : Announcement of the annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
03/28ALTA MESA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR
GL
03/28LYFT : prices IPO at $72, surviving Uber fundraising battle
AQ
03/28RENHE COMMERCIAL : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (ENG)(PDF format)
PU
03/28KUNMING DIANCHI WATER TREATMENT : The First in Yunnan! Dianchi Water Signed an Inter
PU
03/28CASTELLUM : First in the Nordic Countries With WELL-registered Office Building
PR
03/28YUNNAN ALUMINIUM : China's Chalco leapfrogs Rusal as second-biggest listed aluminium producer
RE
03/28CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND : Announcement of results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.