|
Capital Finance : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
03/28/2019 | 10:36pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Capital Finance Holdings Limited
首 都 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8239)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Capital Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading; and (3) all opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and are founded on bases and assumptions that are fair and reasonable.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of Directors of the Company is pleased to present the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
85,721
|
|
74,833
|
|
Other income, and other gains and losses, net
|
3
|
18,065
|
|
5,888
|
|
Administrative and other expenses
|
|
(37,882)
|
(36,305)
|
Allowance for expected credit losses/impairment losses
|
12
|
(41,069)
|
(1,534)
|
Finance costs
|
5
|
(48,005)
|
(44,336)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
5
|
(23,170)
|
(1,454)
|
Income tax expense
|
6
|
(6,122)
|
(10,936)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
|
(29,292)
|
(12,390)
|
Loss for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(29,625)
|
(14,735)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
333
|
|
2,345
|
|
|
|
(29,292)
|
(12,390)
|
Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (Hong Kong cents)
|
|
(2.28)
|
(1.13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Loss for the year
|
(29,292)
|
(12,390)
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
- Changes in fair value of equity investment at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
|
30
|
-
|
Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
- Exchange differences on translation of financial statements
|
|
|
|
|
of foreign operations
|
(26,889)
|
39,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year, net of tax
|
(26,859)
|
39,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the year
|
(56,151)
|
27,465
|
|
Total comprehensive (expense)/income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
(55,719)
|
23,978
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(432)
|
3,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(56,151)
|
27,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
1,288
|
|
1,668
|
Repossessed assets
|
|
2,190
|
|
-
|
Equity investment at FVTOCI/available-for-sale financial
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
6,934
|
|
8,405
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
26,890
|
|
3,446
|
|
|
37,302
|
|
13,519
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to customers
|
12
|
299,753
|
|
536,590
|
Trade receivables
|
13
|
-
|
180
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
355
|
|
-
|
Prepayment, deposits and other receivables
|
|
2,963
|
|
4,616
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
193,406
|
|
55,893
|
|
|
496,477
|
|
597,279
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses, deposits received and other payables
|
|
11,457
|
|
13,180
|
Tax payable
|
|
5,185
|
|
3,311
|
Dividend payable to non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
2,541
|
Amount due to a shareholder
|
|
499
|
2,749
|
Convertible bonds - liability component
|
|
390,439
|
|
-
|
|
|
407,580
|
|
21,781
|
Net current assets
|
|
88,897
|
|
575,498
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
126,199
|
|
589,017
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Promissory notes
|
20,098
|
|
21,532
|
Convertible bonds - liability component
|
183,178
|
|
527,378
|
|
203,276
|
|
548,910
|
Net (liabilities)/assets
|
(77,077)
|
40,107
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
13,012
|
|
13,012
|
Reserves
|
(102,491)
|
10,870
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
(89,479)
|
23,882
|
Non-controlling interests
|
12,402
|
|
16,225
|
(Capital deficiency)/Total equity
|
(77,077)
|
40,107
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Capital Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:35:06 UTC
|
|