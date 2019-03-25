Capital Finance : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Capital Finance Holdings Limited ࠯ேږፄછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8239)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Capital Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2019 in respect of the date of board meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that the date of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 will be postponed to Thursday, 28 March 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Yang Bo, the Non-executive Director is Mr. Zang Wei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yihua, Mr. Du Hui and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert.

