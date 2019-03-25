Log in
Capital Finance : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

03/25/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Capital Finance Holdings Limited ࠯ேږፄછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8239)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Capital Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 March 2019 in respect of the date of board meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that the date of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 will be postponed to Thursday, 28 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Capital Finance Holdings Limited

Zhang Wei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Yang Bo, the Non-executive Director is Mr. Zang Wei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Yihua, Mr. Du Hui and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at http://www. capitalfinance.hk.

Disclaimer

Capital Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:29:06 UTC
