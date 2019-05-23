Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Finance : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Capital Finance Holdings Limited

首都金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8239)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of Capital Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 March 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and Circular unless otherwise specified herein.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM held on 23 May 2019, all proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Note

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial

444,835,800

0

statements and the reports of the directors (the

(100%)

(0%)

"Directors") and auditor of the Company for the year

ended 31 December 2018

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions Note

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Zhang Wei as a Director

444,835,800

0

(100%)

(0%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Du Hui as a Director

444,835,800

0

(100%)

(0%)

(c) To authorise the board of Directors (the

444,835,800

0

"Board") to fix the Directors' remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as

444,835,800

0

auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix

(100%)

(0%)

its remuneration

4.

To grant the general mandate to issue additional

444,835,800

0

Shares not exceeding the aggregate of 20% of the

(100%)

(0%)

number of issued shares of the Company

5.

To grant the general mandate to repurchase shares of

444,835,800

0

the Company not exceeding 10% of the number of

(100%)

(0%)

issued shares of the Company

6.

To add the aggregate number of shares of the

431,355,800

0

Company repurchased pursuant to resolution no. 5 to

(100%)

(0%)

the general mandate granted to the Directors under

resolution no. 4

Note: Please refer to the Notice for full version of the Resolutions.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed as the ordinary resolutions of the Company.

- 2 -

As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,301,118,056 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholders were required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM and there was no share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Capital Finance Holdings Limited

Zhang Wei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Yang Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zang Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.Chen Yihua, Mr. Du Hui and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at http://www.capitalfinance.hk.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Capital Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aMEDTRONIC : Expects Currency Exchange Rates to Weigh on 2020 Sales
DJ
08:09aNATCO PHARMA : Edelweiss Securities invites you to the Q4 FY19 Earnings call of Natco Pharma Limited
AQ
08:09aBIOCON : Health Canada Approves Biocon and Mylan's Ogivri, the First Trastuzumab Biosimilar, for the Treatment of HER2-Positive Breast and Gastric Cancers
AQ
08:09aMEDIGENE : announces clinical trial agreement for HA-1 TCR immunotherapy MDG1021 with University of Leiden
AQ
08:09aPORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces New Analysis from the ANNEXA-4 Study of its Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent Andexxa in Patients with Spontaneous Intracranial Hemorrhage
AQ
08:09aH LUNDBECK : Lundbeck increases its share capital by 26,098 shares as a result of exercise of employee warrants
AQ
08:09aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Entyvio Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease
AQ
08:09aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Pharmaceutical - U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review of INVOKANA sNDA for the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
AQ
08:09aALIMERA SCIENCES : Announces Launch of Direct-to-Patient Marketing Campaign to Raise Awareness and Educate Consumers on Diabetic Macular Edema and ILUVIEN
AQ
08:09aSUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA : to Launch RETHIO for Conditioning Treatment Prior to Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Trade worries, poor data slam European shares
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Debt-ridden retailer Casino's shares suspended as investors brace for restructurin..
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil set for worst week in 6 months as crude stockpiles surge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About