Capital Finance : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,301,118,056 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholders were required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM and there was no share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Capital Finance Holdings Limited

Zhang Wei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Wei and Mr. Yang Bo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zang Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.Chen Yihua, Mr. Du Hui and Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company at http://www.capitalfinance.hk.