Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Health : Primary Care Offers Video Visits for Existing and New Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:50am EDT

HOPEWELL, N.J., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, primary care providers should be the first point of contact for anyone who is not feeling well. To safely and conveniently provide patients with the most appropriate care, Capital Health Medical Group offers video visits with doctors, nurse practitioners and other qualified health care providers in its Primary Care Network.

With stay-at-home orders in place in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to reduce the spread of COVID-19, video visits save patients a trip to the office and allow them to meet with a primary care provider from the safety and convenience of their homes. Through a secure video connection using their computers or mobile devices, patients receive the same quality care as they would in a Capital Health Primary Care office.

Capital Health's video visit initiative was originally launched to support the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding access to health care to residents in the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region. According to Dr. Michael Arcaro, board certified internal medicine physician at Capital Health Primary Care – Robbinsville and medical director of Clinical Informatics at Capital Health, it has taken on greater importance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A video visit appointment was originally designed to handle common situations such as follow-up appointments, medication questions, and lab results," said Dr. Arcaro. "In recent weeks, however, it has become an important tool that allows us to safely maintain the health and wellness of patients, improve efficiency, and help minimize the burden being placed on Capital Health and the health care system as a whole during the current health crisis."

Available to current and new patients, video visit appointments are now covered by insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, and in many cases co-pays will not be charged.

Existing Capital Health Primary Care patients should call their office to schedule a video visit. New patients should call 1.844.343.2464. Visit capitalmedicalgroup.org for a list of Capital Health Primary Care offices.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-health-primary-care-offers-video-visits-for-existing-and-new-patients-301034989.html

SOURCE Capital Health


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aItaly looks to safeguard biomedical valley leading fight against COVID-19
RE
11:09aBarclays and RBS latest to hold 'empty room' AGMs
RE
11:09aBAE : U.S. Navy awards $200 Million contract to upgrade USS Boxer
PU
11:08aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:08aHAWKEYE : Announces Initial Order of Respirator Masks in Support of COVID-19 Pandemic Response in Memphis
PR
11:07aS&P GLOBAL : Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Downgraded To 'B' On Weaker Credit Metrics Due To COVID-19 Uncertainty; Outlook Negative
AQ
11:06aWILLDALE : Forex Shortages Derail Willdale Ops
AQ
11:06aUNIFREIGHT AFRICA : 'Extremely Difficult Year Lies Ahead for Unifreight'
AQ
11:06aAXIA : Revenue Expected to Surge 408 Percent
AQ
11:06aS&P GLOBAL : Tata Motors Downgraded To 'B' On Weaker-Than-Expected Credit Metrics; Outlook Stable
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group