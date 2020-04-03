Capital Health : Primary Care Offers Video Visits for Existing and New Patients

HOPEWELL, N.J., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, primary care providers should be the first point of contact for anyone who is not feeling well. To safely and conveniently provide patients with the most appropriate care, Capital Health Medical Group offers video visits with doctors, nurse practitioners and other qualified health care providers in its Primary Care Network.

With stay-at-home orders in place in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to reduce the spread of COVID-19, video visits save patients a trip to the office and allow them to meet with a primary care provider from the safety and convenience of their homes. Through a secure video connection using their computers or mobile devices, patients receive the same quality care as they would in a Capital Health Primary Care office.

Capital Health's video visit initiative was originally launched to support the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding access to health care to residents in the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region. According to Dr. Michael Arcaro, board certified internal medicine physician at Capital Health Primary Care – Robbinsville and medical director of Clinical Informatics at Capital Health, it has taken on greater importance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A video visit appointment was originally designed to handle common situations such as follow-up appointments, medication questions, and lab results," said Dr. Arcaro. "In recent weeks, however, it has become an important tool that allows us to safely maintain the health and wellness of patients, improve efficiency, and help minimize the burden being placed on Capital Health and the health care system as a whole during the current health crisis."

Available to current and new patients, video visit appointments are now covered by insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, and in many cases co-pays will not be charged.

Existing Capital Health Primary Care patients should call their office to schedule a video visit. New patients should call 1.844.343.2464. Visit capitalmedicalgroup.org for a list of Capital Health Primary Care offices.

