Zurich, 28 February 2020 - The capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) starts on 2 March 2020 with up to CHF 45 million. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio.

The fund management company Helvetica Property will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 45 million for the HSL Fund from 2 March to 13 March 2020 (12.00 CET). Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. (1) subscription right entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. Accordingly, the fund management company decided to issue up to 423,715 new shares. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from currently 423,715 to at maximum 847,430. The net issue price will be CHF 105.19 for each new share of the HSL Fund. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§17 paragraph 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions received. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on 18 March 2020.

There will be no trading of subscription rights. Subscription rights that were not exercised during the subscription period will be settled after the end of the subscription period by the new investors or investors subscribing in excess of their subscription rights. The payment is calculated according to the following formula: (Average of bid price of the fund shares during the subscription period - issue price)/1*1). If the outcome of this calculation is negative, the value of the subscription right will be zero. If after the exercise of the subscription rights at the end of the subscription period the demand for new shares exceeds the offer, the fund management company reserves the right to allocate and/or reduce accordingly.

The goal of the capital increase is to gain additional equity to further expand and grow the high-quality portfolio. The fund management company has already secured an investment volume of about CHF 32 million for short-term acquisitions and is also negotiating, in part exclusively, the purchase of additional properties with a total volume of about CHF 120 million.

This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to Article 652a and Article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations.

The HSL Fund is traded over-the-counter by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

Michael Müller Salman Baday Chief Executive Officer Head Sales Switzerland Phone +41 43 544 70 80 +41 43 544 70 95 E-Mail mm@HelveticaProperty.com sb@HelveticaProperty.com

DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE Issue volume Maximum CHF 45 millionen (rounded) Subscription ratio 1:1 Number of existing shares 423,715 Number of new shares Maximum 423,715 Issue price per share CHF 105.19 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading Subscription period 2 March 2020 - 13 March 2020, 12.00 CET Allocation 16 March 2020 Payment date 18 March 2020 Subscription rights Valor number / ISIN 52 686 489 / CH0526864894 Securities Valor number / ISIN 49 527 566 / CH0495275668 Use of proceeds The additional equity is used to invest in real estate assets and real estate projects in line with HSL Fund's investment strategy Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich Custodian bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, 1001 Lausanne Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich

All relevant documents related to the capital increase can be downloaded from www.swissfunddata.ch or www.HelveticaProperty.com.