Capital Increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) starts on 2 March 2020

02/28/2020 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

Capital Increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) starts on 2 March 2020

Zurich, 28 February 2020 - The capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) starts on 2 March 2020 with up to CHF 45 million. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio.

The fund management company Helvetica Property will carry out a capital increase of up to CHF 45 million for the HSL Fund from 2 March to 13 March 2020 (12.00 CET). Each existing share will be allotted one (1) subscription right. (1) subscription right entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss Francs. Accordingly, the fund management company decided to issue up to 423,715 new shares. This will increase the total number of outstanding shares from currently 423,715 to at maximum 847,430. The net issue price will be CHF 105.19 for each new share of the HSL Fund. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§17 paragraph 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined after the end of the subscription period, based on the number of subscriptions received. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be due on 18 March 2020.

There will be no trading of subscription rights. Subscription rights that were not exercised during the subscription period will be settled after the end of the subscription period by the new investors or investors subscribing in excess of their subscription rights. The payment is calculated according to the following formula: (Average of bid price of the fund shares during the subscription period - issue price)/1*1). If the outcome of this calculation is negative, the value of the subscription right will be zero. If after the exercise of the subscription rights at the end of the subscription period the demand for new shares exceeds the offer, the fund management company reserves the right to allocate and/or reduce accordingly.

The goal of the capital increase is to gain additional equity to further expand and grow the high-quality portfolio. The fund management company has already secured an investment volume of about CHF 32 million for short-term acquisitions and is also negotiating, in part exclusively, the purchase of additional properties with a total volume of about CHF 120 million.

This announcement does not constitute an issuing prospectus according to Article 652a and Article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations.

The HSL Fund is traded over-the-counter by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael Müller

Salman Baday

Chief Executive Officer

Head Sales Switzerland

Phone +41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 95

E-Mail mm@HelveticaProperty.com

sb@HelveticaProperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Issue volume

Maximum CHF 45 millionen (rounded)

Subscription ratio

1:1

Number of existing shares

423,715

Number of new shares

Maximum 423,715

Issue price per share

CHF 105.19 net (including issuing commission)

Subscription rights trading

No subscription rights trading

Subscription period

2 March 2020 - 13 March 2020, 12.00 CET

Allocation

16 March 2020

Payment date

18 March 2020

Subscription rights Valor number / ISIN

52 686 489 / CH0526864894

Securities Valor number / ISIN

49 527 566 / CH0495275668

Use of proceeds

The additional equity is used to invest in real estate assets and real estate projects in line with HSL Fund's investment strategy

Fund management company

Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich

Custodian bank

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, 1001 Lausanne

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich

All relevant documents related to the capital increase can be downloaded from www.swissfunddata.ch or www.HelveticaProperty.com.

About Helvetica Property

Helvetica Property is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients.

About Helvetica Swiss Living

Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) is a regulated contractual investment fund under Swiss law approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and open to qualified investors only. The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, with a clear focus on areas where regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and a positive population development is expected. The investment focus of the HSL Fund is on older and new properties as well as buildings in need of maintenance and repair, which have the potential to increase in value through active Asset Management and the reduction of vacancies. Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49527566; ISIN CH0495275668.

Disclaimer

This media release does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act. The units of the HSL Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained free of charge from the fund management company.




