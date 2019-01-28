Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Advanced Micro Devices CEO – ‘AMD is no longer the one-hit wonder'
01/28/2019
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of AMD Lisa Su had a clear message: For the first time, arguably ever, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is at the leading edge of process technology.
In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.