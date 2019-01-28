Log in
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Advanced Micro Devices CEO – ‘AMD is no longer the one-hit wonder' 

01/28/2019 | 01:30pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of AMD Lisa Su had a clear message: For the first time, arguably ever, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is at the leading edge of process technology.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

Read: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Interview with Lisa Su and Capital Market Laboratories

Media queries

Ophir Gottlieb, CEO

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


