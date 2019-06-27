Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Invitae's CEO –Invitae's Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening Tests Can be a 50% Gross Margin Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sean George had a clear message: Invitae will never be announcing M&A in an attempt to fill a drop-in revenue. The acquisition of Singular Bio gives Invitae a critical technology that can turn the NIPS business into a 50% gross margin performer once fully integrated into the firm’s process, and if you broke out Invitae's cancer business, it turned a profit as a standalone business as of Q1 of this year. 

Read: One-on-One CEO Interview: Invitae (NVTA) Acquires a Critical Technology

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pDigi International Honors Digi-Key with Global Distributor of the Year 2019 Award
PR
02:30pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Betting On Bitcoin? A Look At Some Large Overstock Option Trades
PU
02:30pTHESCORE : Meet the Team – Joe Wolfond
PU
02:30pAMAZON ADDS NEW OPTION : Buy on Amazon, pick up at Rite Aid
AQ
02:30pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Box, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:29pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:26pBestest Announces Reg. CF Private Placement Offering
GL
02:25pROYAL PHILIPS : Design thinking is ineffective without thinking designers
PU
02:25pUPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Pyxus International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:24pLightyear Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Acquire Lendmark Financial Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About