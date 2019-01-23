Log in
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Nvidia CEO – ‘China not an issue for us'

01/23/2019 | 03:15pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of technology company Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have rightly seen a meteoric rise as the company’s after tax profit has risen more than 650%, from about $600 million in calendar 2015 to now nearly $4.7 billion in the trailing twelve-months.

But in an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Nvidia Jensen Huang made several messages clear:  The company unveiled its newest consumer gaming video card, which is unrivaled; it is taking to market the first auto-grade self-driving car system in the world; China is not an issue since assembly is largely done in Taiwan, and the robot revolution is upon us. 

In a far-ranging interview the CEO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Nvidia: CEO Interview with Jensen Huang

Media queries

Ophir Gottlieb, CEO

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

