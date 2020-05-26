Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend (TLND) CEO and CFO –managing ‘quality' of data is a market set to explode

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a few clear messages:



She has conviction that there will be increased opportunity in a “new normal” post COVID-19.



Cognition around the importance of data quality and integrity is on the rise and the market is set to explode.



The opportunity is massive, and she wants to get it right.

In a far-ranging interview with Talend ’s CEO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Talend CEO: managing ‘quality’ of data is a market set to explode

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories